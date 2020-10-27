AUD/USD climbs to fresh daily highs near 0.7150 on renewed USD weakness

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • AUD/USD started to push higher in the American session.
  • US Dollar Index extended its daily slide toward 92.80.
  • Consumer confidence in the US weakened modestly in October.

The AUD/USD pair spent the first half of the day fluctuating in the positive territory near 0.7130 and started to push higher in the last hour with the greenback having a hard time finding demand. As of writing, the pair was up 0.28% on the day at 0.7142.

The broad-based USD weakness during the American session seems to be proving a boost to AUD/USD. After starting the day little changed, Wall Street's main indexes started to edge higher to signalling a positive shift in market sentiment. At the moment, the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 indexes are up 0.95% and 0.2%, respectively, while the US Dollar Index is losing 0.3% at 92.79.

Meanwhile, the data from the US showed that the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index declined to 100.9 in October from 101.3 in September. On a positive note, the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index improved from 21 to 29 in October and the Durable Goods Orders increased by 1.9% in September.

Focus shifts to Australian inflation figures

Earlier in the day, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Deputy Governor Guy Debelle refrained from commenting on the possibility of additional easing measures at the RBA's next meeting. However, Debelle noted that the negative impact of the coronavirus outbreak in Victoria was likely to be smaller than feared.

On Wednesday, the inflation report Australia will be watched closely by the market participants. Previewing this data, "the Trimmed Mean Consumer Price Index (CPI) from the RBA is expected at 0.3% QoQ from -0.1%, and at 1.1% YoY from 1.2% in Q2," noted FXStreet's Chief Analyst Valeria Bednarik. “Should the numbers miss the market’s expectations, a cash rate cut to 0.1% could be taken for granted for the upcoming meeting, on November 4, with AUD/USD probably falling towards the 0.7000 figure.”

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7143
Today Daily Change 0.0020
Today Daily Change % 0.28
Today daily open 0.7123
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7139
Daily SMA50 0.7197
Daily SMA100 0.7108
Daily SMA200 0.6796
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7182
Previous Daily Low 0.7103
Previous Weekly High 0.7159
Previous Weekly Low 0.702
Previous Monthly High 0.7414
Previous Monthly Low 0.7004
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7133
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7151
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.709
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7057
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7011
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7169
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7215
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7248

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

AUD/USD is sliding on COVID-19 wave fears in early Asia ahead of CPI

AUD/USD is sliding on COVID-19 wave fears in early Asia ahead of CPI

AUD/USD is wilting in early Asia on COVID-19 woes and ahead of key data. There are downside risks to the AUD should US election polls narrow from here. Risk-off tones will likely be felt in the commodity sector for which AUD trades as a proxy to.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD prerssured on the French COVID-19 lockdown news

EUR/USD prerssured on the French COVID-19 lockdown news

EUR/USD falls to print fresh lows on French lockdown news. France expected to announce a nationwide lockdown tomorrow to start on Thursday night. The coronavirus has moved the nation to reinstate its COVID-19 state of a health emergency.

EUR/USD News

XAU/USD ticks up to $1,910 and turns positive on the day

XAU/USD ticks up to $1,910 and turns positive on the day

Gold futures have found support right below the $1,900 area earlier today before inching up to $1,910, turning positive on daily charts. The precious metal lost ground, with the US dollar building up during the European session on Tuesday, to appreciate during the North American session with market sentiment improving moderately.

Gold News

Crypto enthusiasts grow “extremely greedy” suggesting a major correction is underway

Crypto enthusiasts grow “extremely greedy” suggesting a major correction is underway

According to the official description of the Fear and Greed Index, the cryptocurrency market is highly emotional. Investors tend to get greedy when the market is rising rapidly and fearful when it's going down.

Read more

WTI falls 1.2% on inventory data

WTI falls 1.2% on inventory data

The price of oil has fallen in recent trade as the recent inventory data shows a build on stockpiles, weighing on WTI.

Oil News

