AUD/USD challenges monthly top above 0.7300 after RBA minutes

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/USD takes the bids near one week high, also the highest since mid-September.
  • RBA minutes reiterate no to negative rates, showing readiness for further stimulus.
  • Risk remains positive amid Brexit, vaccine hopes, light calendar.
  • RBA’s Debelle, risk headlines will be the key to watch ahead of the US retail Sales.

AUD/USD rises to the fresh one-week high of 0.7330, currently up 0.10% intraday around 0.7327, amid Tuesday’s Asian session. The pair recently benefited from the RBA’s bullish bias, as conveyed via minutes of the latest monetary policy. Also favoring the pair buyers could be the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine hopes and positive chatters concerning Brexit.

RBA minutes defy negative rates…

Despite offering a new tool for cheap credit and adding to the Quantitative Easing (QE), RBA policymakers stay away from the negative interest rates. The latest monetary policy meeting minutes suggest the policymaker’s readiness to offer further easy money while turning down any more immediate rate cuts and a clear ‘NO’ to the negative rates.

Read: RBA Minutes: Ready to provide yet more policy stimulus

Not only the RBA minutes but global market optimism concerning the COVID-19 vaccine and Brexit also favor the bulls. After Moderna’s vaccine trial update, Johnson & Johnson also mentioned beginning the late-stage testing of its two-dose vaccine.

Elsewhere, The Sun came out with the news suggesting that the UK’s Chief Brexit Negotiator David Frost indicates the Brexit trade deal between the European Union (EU) and Britain during the early next week.

Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures drop 0.10% but stocks in Asia-Pacific remain mostly positive by press time.

Looking forward, updates concerning the covid vaccine and the virus news can offer fresh direction to the AUD/USD traders ahead of the speech from RBA Assistant Governor (Financial Markets) Guy Debelle. Following that, the US Retail Sales for October, expected 0.5% MoM versus 1.9% prior, will be important to follow.

Technical analysis

AUD/USD bulls target the 0.7340/45 resistance area, comprising the tops marked since the mid-September, for now, a break of which will highlight the August 31 high near 0.7415. Alternatively, the 0.7300 round-figure and the previous month’s peak surrounding 0.7245/40 can offer short-term support during the pair’s corrective pullback.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.7328
Today Daily Change 8 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.11%
Today daily open 0.732
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7168
Daily SMA50 0.7175
Daily SMA100 0.7152
Daily SMA200 0.6828
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7327
Previous Daily Low 0.7264
Previous Weekly High 0.734
Previous Weekly Low 0.722
Previous Monthly High 0.7244
Previous Monthly Low 0.7002
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7303
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7288
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.728
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7241
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7218
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7343
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7366
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7405

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD challenges monthly top above 0.7300 after RBA minutes

AUD/USD challenges monthly top above 0.7300 after RBA minutes

AUD/USD takes the bids near one week high, also the highest since mid-September. RBA minutes reiterate no to negative rates, showing readiness for further stimulus. Risk remains positive amid Brexit, vaccine hopes, light calendar.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY sinking in the Tokyo opening hour on rising stocks and vaccine hopes

USD/JPY sinking in the Tokyo opening hour on rising stocks and vaccine hopes

USD/JPY is sliding in Tokyo, unstuck on pure dollar weakness as it gaps down on the hourly DXY chart. Vaccine hopes keep equity markets printing fresh all-time highs, weighing on the greenback.

USD/JPY News

GBP/USD picks up bids above 1.3200 on fresh Brexit optimism

GBP/USD picks up bids above 1.3200 on fresh Brexit optimism

GBP/USD rises over 30 pips after UK’s Frost suggests a trade deal with the EU during early next week. The cable rose immediately after The Sun rolled out news favoring odds of the soft Brexit. 

GBP/USD News

Gold buyers keep $1,900 on radar amid market optimism

Gold buyers keep $1,900 on radar amid market optimism

Gold keeps recovery moves from $1,864 despite recently easing from $1,896. Moderna’s vaccine trials keep markets hopeful despite virus woes. Brexit news, updates from Johnson & Johnson offer the latest positive push.

Gold news

WTI rallies to the $42.00 area on risk appetite, OPEC+ in the limelight

WTI rallies to the $42.00 area on risk appetite, OPEC+ in the limelight

WTI has slipped back below $41.50 from earlier highs above $42.00, but holds onto daily gains of more than $1. Boosting the crude complex is vaccine optimism, strong Asia data and hopes for an output cut extension from OPEC+.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures