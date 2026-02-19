USD/INR: Range trade after India trade data – Commerzbank

Commerzbank’s analysts report that India’s January trade deficit widened sharply to USD 34.7 billion, driven by a 349% surge in Gold imports as global prices rallied. Analysts expect the USD/INR pair to trade between 90.00 and 91.00 near term as portfolio outflows slow following the US-India trade deal.

Trade deficit widens but Rupee steady

"January trade deficit widened more than expected to USD34.7bn (Bloomberg consensus: USD25.4bn) vs USD25.0bn in December."

"The trade deficit could narrow in the coming months on the recently announced US-India trade deal and the pullback in gold prices."

"The pair could be range bound between 90.00-91.00 near term as portfolio outflows slow due to improving market sentiment following the trade deal with the US."

