AUD/USD: Bulls bail-out and Chinese data miss will not be supportive going forward

Chinese Caixin comes in at 49.5 vs expected 50.1.

AUD/USD moved into negative territory ahead of the Chinese data.

AUD/USD is currently trading at 0.6997, pretty much flat on the sessions so far. The initial gap was sold heavily into in jittery market conditions over mixed opinions on the widely expected ceasefire in trade wars between Washington and Bejing.

The Chinese data just released has not been a catalyst, so far, but is definitely a concern and could be picked up in markets in Europe and the US, if not later on in the Asian session.

The PMI has not picked up on the hints of progress that were circulating prior to the trade war meeting that took place between Xi and Trump on the sidelines of the G20 but the dampened economic damage from current tariffs and slowing activity are likely playing their part in the downside of the data that is now back into contraction territory.

AUD/USD levels

Analysts at Commerzbank argued that AUD/USD’s outlook is near term positive: