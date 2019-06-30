Long road ahead for deal with US post-trade truce – China Press

In its editorial piece posted late-Saturday, the official China Daily, offered its afterthoughts on the US-China trade truce.

Key Quotes:

“Even though Washington agreed to postpone levying additional tariffs on Chinese goods to make way for negotiations, and Trump even hinted at putting off decisions on Huawei until the end of negotiations, things are still very much up in the air.”

“Agreement on 90 percent of the issues has proved not to be enough, and with the remaining 10 percent where their fundamental differences reside, it is not going to be easy to reach a 100-percent consensus, since at this point, they remain widely apart even on the conceptual level.”