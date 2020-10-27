AUD/USD bounces with S&P 500 futures, still remains below 0.7150

  • AUD/USD attempts a bounce in tandem with S&P 500 futures.
  • Sept China’s Industrial Profits data caps the uptick in the aussie.
  • All eyes on RBA speakers and COVID-19 stats for fresh impetus.

After a down day on Monday, AUD/USD showed some signs of life above 0.7100 in Tuesday’s Asian trading. Although, the major continued to trade in a familiar range between 0.7100-0.7150.

The spot attempted a bounce tracking the uptick in the S&P 500 futures amid risk-recovery following the rout in the equities overnight, courtesy of the growing fears about the coronavirus resurgence and the likely lockdowns in key euro area economies.

The latest leg higher is also backed by a broad-based US dollar retreat amid risk reset. Meanwhile, higher gold prices also aid the recovery in the resource-lined aussie.  

Despite the renewed strength in the major, it remains to be seen if it can defend the bids, in the wake of the negative sentiment on the Asian equities. Further, a deceleration in the Chinese Industrial Profits to +10.1% YoY for September when compared with August’s +19.1% could also weigh on the aussie’s upside.

Next of note for the pair remains the speeches by the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) policymakers due on the cards later on Tuesday. Meanwhile, US durable goods and consumer confidence data will be closely eyed along with the global COVID-19 stats.

AUD/USD technical levels

To the upside, stiff resistance at 0.7136 (20-DMA) needs to be taken out for a test of the 50-DMA barrier at 0.7193. The support is aligned at 0.7103 (Monday’s low), below which the daily classic S2 at 0.7078 could be tested.

AUD/USD additional levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7125
Today Daily Change 0.0002
Today Daily Change % 0.03
Today daily open 0.7123
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7139
Daily SMA50 0.7197
Daily SMA100 0.7108
Daily SMA200 0.6796
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7182
Previous Daily Low 0.7103
Previous Weekly High 0.7159
Previous Weekly Low 0.702
Previous Monthly High 0.7414
Previous Monthly Low 0.7004
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7133
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7151
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.709
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7057
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7011
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7169
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7215
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7248

 

 

