- Dollar gives up some ground as NY Fed announces measures to palliate crisis.
- Wall Street bounced, three mayor indexes deep in the red anyway.
- AUD/USD bounced from multi-year low, remains in bearish territory.
Relief news coming from the US are helping AUD/USD to bounce from 0.6265, its lowest since March 2009. The NY Fed will offer $500 Bln in a three-month repo operation later today, in an effort to counter the coronavirus-related crisis.
Wall Street bounced from multi-month lows, although the three major indexes remain roughly 6.0% lower in the day, somehow indicating that the chaos is far from over, and that market players are rather making a pause.
As for the AUD/USD pair, it is trading at around 0.6350, in the red for a fourth consecutive day. An immediate resistance level comes at 0.6385, the peak of the current session, followed by 06420. Supports come at 0.6305 and the mentioned daily low at 0.6265.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6364
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0119
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.84
|Today daily open
|0.6483
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6608
|Daily SMA50
|0.6733
|Daily SMA100
|0.6797
|Daily SMA200
|0.6826
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.654
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6479
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6658
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6465
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6775
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6434
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6502
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6517
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6461
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6439
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.64
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6523
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6562
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6584
