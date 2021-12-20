- The Australian dollar drops as the Wall Street session approaches the end, down 0.14%.
- The US 10-year Treasury yield reclaims the 1.40% threshold, underpins the greenback.
- AUD/USD Technical Outlook: It has a downward bias, though upside risks remain.
During the New York session, the AUD/USD edges lower, trading at 0.7111 at the time of writing. The market sentiment remains downbeat, spurred by the Omicron outbreak worldwide. The UK and some European countries reimpose social restrictions as health government offices scramble to contain the fourth wave.
In the meantime, the US Dollar Index recovers some of its losses, almost flat at 96.55, as US Treasury yields with the 10-year benchmark note, reclaim the 1.40% threshold, up to two basis points, sitting at 1.423%.
An absent economic docket leaves the AUD/USD pair at the mercy of market sentiment and greenback’s dynamics, including political domestic developments and demand for US Treasuries.
AUD/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The AUD/USD daily chart depicts that the pair has a downward bias. The double-top formed in the month, still in play as long as the 0.7186 December swing high is decisively broken to the upside. Nevertheless, despite Australian dollar weakness across the board, Monday’s price action pierced the “neckline” around the December 14 swing low at 0.7090. However, it failed to gain follow-through, pushing the AUD/USD around 0.7111.
If USD bulls achieve to break clearly below the neckline, the first support would be the 0.7000 figure, followed by the 0.6900, and then the June 12, 2020 pivot low at 0.6799.
To the upside, the first resistance would be the December 17 daily high at 0.7184. A sustained break above that level could pave the way for further gains, with the 0.7200 figure as the next resistance, followed by the confluence of the 50 and the 100-day moving averages (DMAs) at 0.7290-0.7300 area.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7113
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|0.7123
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.714
|Daily SMA50
|0.73
|Daily SMA100
|0.7303
|Daily SMA200
|0.7469
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7187
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7123
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7225
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.709
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7537
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7063
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7147
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7163
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7102
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.708
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7038
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7166
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7208
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.723
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Euro rebounds, range prevails Premium
EUR/USD is up on Monday, recovering after late Friday’s slide to 1.1237. The shared currency is among the top performers at the beginning of the week, amid an ongoing deterioration in sentiment across financial markets and after the week of the decision from the Fed, the BOE and the ECB.
GBP/USD recovers to 1.3200 area, remains vulnerable
GBP/USD fell to a daily low of 1.3174 in the early trading hours of the European session but managed to stage a rebound. With safe-haven flows dominating the financial markets, however, the pair stays in the negative territory around 1.3200.
US Dollar Index remains steady above 96.30s, as strong-dollar narrative keeps unchanged
The US Dollar Index, also known as DXY, which measures the greenback’s performance against a basket of six rivals, drops some 0.33%, sitting at 96.48 during the day as the New York session at the time of writing. The market sentiment is downbeat, with major US equities falling between 1.51% and 2.86%.
Dogecoin to shakeout weak hands before DOGE spikes to $0.33
Dogecoin price is under pressure from a combination of fundamental and technical sources. Continued movement further south, likely until after the Christmas holiday. Major Ichimoku gaps increase volatility for upside potential.
EUR/USD rebounds to test 1.1300 amid strong euro performance
Its not quite clear why the euro has been the best performing G10 currency on the session so far this Monday but regardless, robust demand for the single currency has been enough to lift EUR/USD about 50 pips from earlier session lows in the 1.1230s to current levels near 1.1280.