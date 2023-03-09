AUD/USD bears eye 0.6540 support on downbeat China inflation, US President Biden’s tax proposal

- AUD/USD takes offers to refresh intraday low on softer inflation from Australia’s key customer.
- China CPI slides to 1.0% YoY, PPI declines to -1.4% YoY in February.
- Hawkish Fed bets, US President Biden’s budget proposal also exert downside pressure on the risk-barometer pair.
- Second-tier US data, risk catalysts can offer immediate directions ahead of the all-important NFP.
AUD/USD reverses the previous day’s corrective bounce off a four-month low, taking offers to refresh the intraday bottom near 0.6580, as inflation numbers from Australia’s key customer China came in softer for February. Adding strength to the downside bias could be the risk-off mood and hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) bets versus the dovish tone of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor.
China’s headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) dropped to 1.0% YoY versus 1.9% expected and 2.1% prior while the Producer Price Index (PPI) also declines to -1.4% from -0.8% previous readings and -1.3% market consensus.
Also read: China CPI in at 1.0% vs 1.9% expected, AUD unchanged
Apart from the downbeat Chinese inflation numbers, the market’s risk-off mood also seems to weigh on the AUD/USD price, mainly due to the pair’s risk-barometer status.
It’s worth noting that the US yield curve inversion keeps recession fears on the table while US President Joe Biden’s budget proposal acts as an extra catalyst to weigh on sentiment, as well as the AUD/USD price. That said, the benchmark US Treasury bond yields rose in the last three consecutive days and raised recession fears via the widest difference between the two-year and 10-year bond coupons since 1981 the previous day.
On the other hand, US President Joe Biden proposes raising corporation tax from 21% to 28% in his latest budget guide ahead of Friday’s release. Biden also aims for a 25% billionaire tax and large levies on rich investors. A likely lack of acceptance and political chaos due to the said budget proposal seems to weigh on the market sentiment of late.
With this, the S&P 500 Futures remain 0.05% down on a day and fail to mark any notable moves on a broader front by tracing Wall Street’s sluggish close.
Above all, the divergence between the Fed and the RBA policymakers’ latest bias, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell advocating higher rates while RBA Governor Philip Lowe signaling a policy pivot, keeps the AUD/USD bears hopeful.
Looking ahead, US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended on March 03 will join the Challenger Job Cuts for February to offer more details to predict Friday’s top-tier employment data. Should the scheduled job numbers appear firmer, the AUD/USD bears may have a happy journey ahead.
Technical analysis
Although the oversold RSI conditions join the 0.6540-20 support zone to challenge AUD/USD bears, bulls remain off the table unless witnessing a clear upside break of a one-month-old previous support line, near 0.6615 by the press time.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6589
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08%
|Today daily open
|0.6594
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6811
|Daily SMA50
|0.6893
|Daily SMA100
|0.676
|Daily SMA200
|0.6784
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6629
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6568
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6784
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6695
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7158
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6698
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6606
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6591
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6565
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6536
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6504
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6626
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6658
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6687
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bears eye 0.6540 support on downbeat China inflation, US President Biden’s tax proposal
AUD/USD reverses the previous day’s corrective bounce off four-month low, taking offers to refresh intraday bottom near 0.6580, as inflation numbers from Australia’s key customer China came in softer for February.
USD/JPY bulls testing the 200 DMA on the front side of bull trend
USD/JPY remains on the front side of the bull trend with the US Dollar still perched near a three-month high on Thursday. Traders have repriced a more aggressive pace of interest rate hikes in the wake of Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell's comments.
Gold stays defensive above $1,800 ahead of United States Nonfarm Payrolls
Gold price stretches Wednesday’s boring moves around $1,815 as it seeks more clues during early Thursday, amid a firmer bearish bias due to the hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) concerns and recession woes.
Is Filecoin closer to recovery to $6.6 or a 15% crash?
Filecoin price followed the broader market bullish lead over the last 24 hours following the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments. The red candle posted subsequently further added to the ongoing bearishness on the charts.
Powell boosts the Dollar, but not for long
The Federal Reserve chief's speech to Congress has suddenly proved to be a market troublemaker. The Dollar Index has gained more than 1.1% after Powell's hawkish comments opened the door to a 50-basis point rate hike in March.