AUD/USD: Bears catch a breath around 4-week low

- Risk sentiment remains heavy amid trade, geopolitical pessimism.
- Sluggish data increases expectations of RBA’s another rate cut.
With fewer catalysts to dominate than the global trade pessimism, the AUD/USD pair takes the rounds near 0.6870 during the early Asian session on Monday.
During last week, the Aussie pair couldn’t benefit from China’s upbeat data as higher than expected unemployment rate at home continues to signal another rate cut from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).
Being a commodity-linked currency, the Australian Dollar’s (AUD) buyers were also disappointed to see increasing trade tussle between the US and China dimming prospects of any solution when the leaders of both the countries meet at the sidelines of G20.
Further, rising US Dollar (USD) and pessimism surrounding the global economy backed by the US-China trade tussles and geopolitical tension amid the US and Iran also played their role to drag the Aussie pair downwards.
Global risk barometer, the 10-year yield of the US government bond, slipped to late 2017 lows near 2.08% amid challenges to investor sentiment.
Looking forward, traders can keep emphasizing on the US-China trade developments due to lack of major data/events on hand whereas the momentum of the greenback and global risk could also offer fresh clues to determine near-term moves.
Technical Analysis
A sustained break of 0.6860 becomes pre-requisite for the bears to aim for 2016 lows around 0.6830 and then aim for January month’s flash crash bottom near 0.6730.
On the contrary, an uptick beyond May 30 low of 0.6900 can trigger the pair’s pullback to 0.6940 and 0.6970 numbers to the north.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: it's all about the Fed
The greenback closed the week on a high note, as data released Friday topped the market's consensus, suggesting that the US economy remains in good shape, and therefore the US Federal Reserve won't need to take a dovish turn.
GBP/USD recovers to 1.2600 as UK politics become clearer
While overall US Dollar (USD) strength continues to dominate market sentiment, the GBP/USD pair recovers to near 1.2600 as an outcome of the UK PM’s race becomes clearer during early Monday.
USD/JPY better bid above 108.50 amid risk-on
USD/JPY keeps the minor bids intact around 108.60 region amid a better risk sentiment. However, the further upside appears capped on a broad US dollar retreat, as all eyes remain on the Fed.
Gold: Signs of bullish exhaustion ahead of the Fed
Gold's rally seems to have run its course with signs of bullish exhaustion emerging on technical charts ahead of Wednesday's FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) rate decision. Gold is currently trading at $1,339.
Trade War With India Starts: How Trump is Winning the Global War in 10 Tweets
After a year of talks on U.S. barriers to Indian steel and aluminum, India retaliates against Trump. The Hindu reports India to Impose Retaliatory Tariffs on 29 U.S. Goods Starting June 16.