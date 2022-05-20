- Despite falling on Friday, the AUD/USD is up in the week by 1.34%.
- Sentiment fluctuated negatively in the last hour, dragging the AUD/USD lower.
- AUD/USD Price Forecast: A daily close below the 20-DMA could pave the way towards the YTD low below 0.6850.
The Aussie dollar is struggling at the 20-day moving average (DMA) and is losing the battle as the AUD/USD looks forward to resuming the prevailing downtrend, as the 50-DMA crosses below the 100-DMA, further confirming the bias. At 0.7030, the AUD/USD reflects the greenback’s strength as sentiment turned sour.
Earlier in the day, Wall Street opened higher, influenced by the positive mood carried on from the Asian and European sessions. The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) rate cut to the 5-year Loan Prime Rate (LPR) from 4.60% to 4.45% was cheered by investors, a signal that Chinese authorities would keep supporting the economy, despite zero-tolerance Covid-19 restrictions. Nevertheless, the mood shifted in the last hour.
During the week, the Australian dollar benefitted from positive employment data, despite that the Wage Price Index (WPI) rose lower than estimations. However, the Full-time employment crushed expectations, and the Unemployment Rate down ticked, lifting the AUD/USD above 0.7070s, weekly highs.
On Friday, the story is different, as risk-aversion, which kicked in since Thursday’s though was ignored by FX market players, is taking a toll on the AUD/USD, sending the major tumbling below the 20-DMA and threatening to open the door for a move towards 0.7000.
On the US front, an absent economic docket, which witnessed earlier in the week a parade of Fed speakers, is not doing much for the greenback, which is strengthening in the session as reflected by the US Dollar Index up 0.26%, back above the 103.000 mark.
AUD/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The AUD/USD is still downward biased, despite Thursday’s rally, which lifted the pair from below 0.7000s towards weekly highs. A Friday’s daily close below the 20-DMA at 0.7039 would expose the major to selling pressure.
Therefore, the major’s path of least resistance continues downwards. The AUD/USD first support would be 0.7000. Break below would expose the 0.6900 mark, followed by the bottom band of the Bollinger band’s indicator at 0.6850 and then the YTD low at 0.6828.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7030
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.34
|Today daily open
|0.7048
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7053
|Daily SMA50
|0.7279
|Daily SMA100
|0.7238
|Daily SMA200
|0.7264
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7073
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6952
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7074
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6828
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7662
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7054
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7027
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6998
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6976
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6903
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6854
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7097
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7146
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7219
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
