AUD/USD attempts a recovery from multi-year lows, lacks follow-through

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • AUD/USD remained depressed amid a fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade.
  • A modest USD pullback from multi-year tops helped ease the bearish pressure.
  • The upside seems limited and recoveries might still be seen as a selling opportunity.

The AUD/USD pair trimmed a part of its early losses to 11-year lows, albeit seemed struggling to extend the momentum further beyond the 0.6600 round-figure mark.

The pair added to its recent losses and witnessed some follow-through selling on the last trading day of the week. Pessimism about the global economy deepened further after the World Health Organization (WHO) officials warned that the novel coronavirus could spread far and wide throughout the world.

Attempted recovery lacks conviction

Concerns over deepening economic fallout from the deadly virus triggered a fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade. This eventually dented the already weaker sentiment surrounding the China-proxy Australian dollar and dragged the pair below the 0.6600 mark for the first time since April 2009.

The pair tumbled to an intraday low level of 0.6586 but managed to find some support amid a modest US dollar pullback from multi-year tops. The risk-off mood-led downfall in the US Treasury bond yields prompted some USD profit-taking, which turned out to be the only factor that helped ease the bearish pressure.

Meanwhile, the attempted recovery lacked any strong bullish conviction and might still be categorized as some intraday short-covering amid extremely oversold conditions. Hence, any subsequent positive move runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly and might still be seen as a selling opportunity.

Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of flash Manufacturing and Services PMI, which might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some short-term trading impetus.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6602
Today Daily Change -0.0015
Today Daily Change % -0.23
Today daily open 0.6617
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6718
Daily SMA50 0.6832
Daily SMA100 0.6827
Daily SMA200 0.6851
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6698
Previous Daily Low 0.661
Previous Weekly High 0.6751
Previous Weekly Low 0.6661
Previous Monthly High 0.704
Previous Monthly Low 0.6682
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6643
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6664
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6585
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6553
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6496
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6674
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.673
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6762

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

