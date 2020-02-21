AUD/USD attempts a recovery from multi-year lows, lacks follow-through

- AUD/USD remained depressed amid a fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade.
- A modest USD pullback from multi-year tops helped ease the bearish pressure.
- The upside seems limited and recoveries might still be seen as a selling opportunity.
The AUD/USD pair trimmed a part of its early losses to 11-year lows, albeit seemed struggling to extend the momentum further beyond the 0.6600 round-figure mark.
The pair added to its recent losses and witnessed some follow-through selling on the last trading day of the week. Pessimism about the global economy deepened further after the World Health Organization (WHO) officials warned that the novel coronavirus could spread far and wide throughout the world.
Attempted recovery lacks conviction
Concerns over deepening economic fallout from the deadly virus triggered a fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade. This eventually dented the already weaker sentiment surrounding the China-proxy Australian dollar and dragged the pair below the 0.6600 mark for the first time since April 2009.
The pair tumbled to an intraday low level of 0.6586 but managed to find some support amid a modest US dollar pullback from multi-year tops. The risk-off mood-led downfall in the US Treasury bond yields prompted some USD profit-taking, which turned out to be the only factor that helped ease the bearish pressure.
Meanwhile, the attempted recovery lacked any strong bullish conviction and might still be categorized as some intraday short-covering amid extremely oversold conditions. Hence, any subsequent positive move runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly and might still be seen as a selling opportunity.
Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of flash Manufacturing and Services PMI, which might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some short-term trading impetus.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6602
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23
|Today daily open
|0.6617
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6718
|Daily SMA50
|0.6832
|Daily SMA100
|0.6827
|Daily SMA200
|0.6851
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6698
|Previous Daily Low
|0.661
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6751
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6661
|Previous Monthly High
|0.704
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6682
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6643
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6664
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6585
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6553
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6496
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6674
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.673
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6762
EUR/USD struggles to hold onto German PMI related gains
EUR/USD has is battling 1.08, off the highs it reached as German Manufacturing PMI beat with 47.8 points, raising the eurozone averages. Coronavirus fears dominate markets.
GBP/USD tops 1.29 ahead of preliminary PMIs
GBP/USD is trading above 1.29, rising from the new 2020 lows. Brexit and concerns and dollar strength are behind the move. Markit's preliminary PMIs for February are set to trigger high volatility.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Consolidation process underway
The Crypto board continues to be immersed in an emotional leg-breaking, consistently punishing the emotional state of the traders with its continuous changes of direction.
Gold hits fresh seven-year high
Gold is flashing green for the fourth straight day and is currently trading at $1,624, the highest level February 2013. The anti-risk yellow metal continues to draw bids from retail investors and hedge funds despite the headwinds from other markets.
