- The Australian dollar advances for the fourth straight day.
- A risk-off market mood could not stop the rally of the AUD, courtesy of broad US dollar weakness.
- Market participants mainly ignored mixed US macroeconomic data.
The Australian dollar advances as the New York session ends approaches up some 0.08%, courtesy of the continuing US dollar sell-off spurred by hot US consumer inflation. At the time of writing, the AUD/USD exchanges hands at 0.7290. The market sentiment is downbeat, as portrayed by global equities falling. In the FX market, risk-sensitive currencies. Retreats some, but broad US dollar weakness capped the AUD fall.
US Jobless Claims increased though the PPI slowed a tick
Latest developments in the US keep AUD/USD traders leaning on the dynamics of its economy. The US macroeconomic docket showed that Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending on January 7 rose 230K, higher than the 200K estimated by analysts, while prices paid for producers in December, also called PPI, decelerated, came at 9.7%, a tenth lower of the 9.8% foreseen.
Fed and RBA divergence
Fundamentally speaking, nothing has changed. The Federal Reserve would raise rates at least three times, presumably beginning in March. Fed speakers through the week, led by Chief Powell, and Vice-Chair nominee Lael Brainard, said that a rate hike is possible in March and would like to reduce the balance sheet the sooner, the better. The Fed speakers who expressed those views were: Regional Fed’s Presidents Bostic, Daly, Mester, and Barkin.
Putting the Fed aside, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) keeps its dovish stance in place. Additionally, as noted in the RBA’s last monetary policy minutes, the Australian central bank said it would maintain highly supportive monetary policy conditions, and the board would be patient. The RBA noted that inflation increased but remained low, compared with other economies, like the US and the UK.
Therefore, the central bank divergence favors the US Dollar. However, extreme USD longs positioning could have been caught off guard, spurring the unwind of some of those greenback longs, weakening the USD.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7289
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|0.729
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7209
|Daily SMA50
|0.7213
|Daily SMA100
|0.7287
|Daily SMA200
|0.7429
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7293
|Previous Daily Low
|0.72
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7278
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.713
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7278
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6993
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7257
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7235
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7228
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7167
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7135
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7322
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7354
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7415
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1460 as tepid US data keeps the greenback pressured
EUR/USD retains gains near a fresh 2-month high of 1.1481, as US macroeconomic figures failed to impress. The dollar was unable to recover despite the fading risk-appetite.
GBP/USD stays calm above 1.3700 as investors assess US data
GBP/USD has gone into a consolidation phase after rising to its highest level since late October at 1.3750 and was last seen posting small daily gains above 1.3700. The PPI and weekly Initial Jobless Claims data from the US failed to trigger a big market reaction.
Gold: Corrective decline complete?
Spot gold holds near its recent highs, although lacking follow-through. The bright metal trades around $1,817 a troy ounce, marginally lower for the day after peaking at $1,828.07 on Wednesday.
Shiba Inu: Bulls positioned to launch SHIB 46% higher
Shiba Inu price is preparing for a significant breakout as SHIB approaches a critical level of resistance. A 46% ascent toward $0.00004693 is on the radar.
Rivian extends rebound as EV sector rises with Tesla
Rivian is fresh off its 2021 vehicle deliveries report which does it officially make it the first mover in the electric truck industry. Unfortunately for Rivian, this sector is about to get really crowded.