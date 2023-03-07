AUD/USD adds to post-RBA losses, plummets to fresh YTD low ahead of Fed’s Powell

- AUD/USD dives to a fresh YTD low on Tuesday and is pressured by a combination of factors.
- A dovish assessment of the RBA policy statement weighs heavily on the domestic currency.
- Hawkish Fed expectations underpin the USD and contribute to the steep intraday downfall.
- Acceptance below 0.6700 aggravates bearish pressure ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s testimony.
The AUD/USD pair comes under intense selling pressure on Tuesday and drops to its lowest level since late December heading into the North American session. The pair is currently placed around the 0.66600.6665 region, down nearly 1% for the day, and seems vulnerable to decline further.
The Australian Dollar is turning out to be the worst-performing G10 currency amid a dovish assessment of the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) policy statement, which, along with renewed US Dollar buying, exerts heavy pressure on the AUD/USD pair. In fact, the Australian central bank earlier this Tuesday raised its cash rate to the highest level since June 2012, though signalled that it might be nearing the end of its rate-hiking cycle. The speculations were fueled by the accompanying policy statement, wherein the RBA changed a reference from “further increases in rates” to “further tightening of monetary policy” would be needed.
In contrast, the Federal Reserve is universally expected to stick to its hawkish stance and keep interest rates higher for longer to tame stubbornly high inflation. This, in turn, continues to act as a tailwind for the Greeback, which further contributes to the heavily offered tone surrounding the AUD/USD pair. The steep intraday decline, meanwhile, confirms a breakdown below a one-week-old trading range support, around the 0.6690 zone, and further aggravates the bearish pressure. This, along with China's more conservative outlook for 2023 GDP growth, suggests that the path of least resistance for the China-proxy Aussie is to the downside.
Bearish traders, however, might take a breather and refrain from placing fresh bets ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's semi-annual testimony before the Senate Banking Committee, due later during the North American session. Investors will look for fresh cues about the Fed's future rate-hike path, which will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and determine the next leg of a directional move for the AUD/USD pair. Nevertheless, the fundamental backdrop seems tilted firmly in favour of bearish traders. Hence, any meaningful recovery attempt might still be seen as a selling opportunity and remain capped.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6661
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0066
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.98
|Today daily open
|0.6727
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6846
|Daily SMA50
|0.6899
|Daily SMA100
|0.6754
|Daily SMA200
|0.679
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.677
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6716
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6784
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6695
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7158
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6698
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6737
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6749
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6706
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6684
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6653
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6759
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6791
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6812
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0650 ahead of Fed Powell’s testimony
EUR/USD edged lower in the European morning but managed to hold above 1.0650. The cautious market stance ahead of FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony on the monetary policy helps the US Dollar hold its ground and doesn't allow the pair to gain traction.
GBP/USD stays in red near 1.2000 amid sour mood, Powell eyed
GBP/USD remains pressured toward 1.2000 in the European session. The pair is undermined by the renewed Brexit concerns, as DUP seeks a month-long consultation on the post-Brexit deal. The US Dollar rebounds amid a cautious mood ahead of Powell's testimony.
Gold declines toward $1,840 despite retreating US yields
Gold price stays on the back foot on Tuesday and edges lower toward $1,840. Although the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield remains in negative territory below 3.95%, XAU/USD is finding it difficult to gather bullish momentum as investors adopt a cautious stance ahead of Powell's testimony.
Can the growth of AAVE V3 deployment on Ethereum catalyze recovery in the DeFi token?
AAVE V3 was first deployed on Ethereum on January 27. Since then the DeFi protocol witnessed massive growth, adding nearly 11 new assets within a month of its deployment.
All eyes on Powell
The Fed Chair will appear before the Senate Banking Committee later today to testify on the semi-annual monetary policy report. These events attract a lot of attention but the reality is the Chair's performance is usually quite polished.