AUD/USD: 200 DMA remains a tough nut to crack amid cautious mood

- AUD/USD fails to capitalize on the early upside amid a souring mood.
- Falling Treasury yields cap USD recovery, offering aussie some support.
- Acceptance above 200 DMA is critical for AUD bulls after recent gains.
AUD/USD is defending minor bids just above 0.7100, helped by a pause in the US dollar recovery ahead of the Consumer Sentiment data.
Risk sentiment remains in a weaker spot amid fresh covid concerns in China, hawkish Fed commentary and looming recession risks. The risk-off flows revive the demand for the safe-haven US government bonds, which trigger a sell-off in the Treasury yields, in turn, acting as a drag on the American dollar.
Reuters reported that Shanghai recorded a single coronavirus case on Friday while several towns and cities are already under lockdowns over the past week. Renewed China’s covid lockdowns concerns re-ignite growth fears, adding to the sour market mood.
Meanwhile, the hawkish comments from Fed policymakers continue to suggest that the US central bank will continue with its rate hike plan to curb inflation, as a one-time softening in the US CPI and PPI figures is not enough to dissuade the Fed’s commitment to fighting inflation.
Aggressive Fed tightening expectations also sap investors’ confidence in riskier assets such as equities, aussie dollar etc. Markets now await the US Preliminary Michigan Consumer Sentiment data for fresh trading opportunities in the pair.
Technically, AUD/USD has eased after running into the critical flattish 200-Daily Moving Average (DMA) resistance at 0.7121.
Acceptance above the latter is needed to extend the ongoing recovery towards 0.7150, the psychological barrier.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is trading flat above the midline, keeping buyers hopeful. The 21 DMA is set to cut the 100 DMA for the upside, adding credence to the upside in the spot.
However, rejection once again at the 200 DMA will prompt the aussie to revisit the daily lows of 0.7088, below which the 0.7050 level will come into play.
AUD/USD: Daily chart
AUD/USD: Additional levels to consider
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7109
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|0.7106
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6951
|Daily SMA50
|0.6942
|Daily SMA100
|0.7088
|Daily SMA200
|0.7153
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.713
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6963
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7048
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6869
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7033
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.668
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.707
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7029
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6894
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6826
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7174
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7243
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7348
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
