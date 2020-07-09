AUD/USD: 0.7000 is a tough nut to crack amid negative S&P 500 futures

- Aussie’s upside capped by fresh weakness in S&P 500 futures.
- US dollar declines stalls in early European trading.
- Focus shifts to COVID-19 stats, US jobless claims for fresh cues.
Sellers continue to lurk just below the 0.7000 level, as AUD/USD now consolidates the renewed upside around 0.6985 region, up 0.10% on the day.
The aussie witnessed good two-way price movement so far this Thursday but remained within the familiar trading range below 0.7000.
The spot briefly fell to 0.6970 levels following the initial rejection at the higher levels, as the bears cheered the report that Tasmania extended state of emergency until August.
The major held the lower ground on sluggish Chinese inflation data and Australian Prime Minister (PM) Scott Morrison’s announcement of measures for the Hong Kong residents.
Markets, however, shrugged off the escalating Australia-China row over the HK issue, as the S&P 500 futures popped and exacerbated the pain in the US dollar, which helped lift AUD/USD back to the 0.70 mark.
Over the last hour, the pair is ranging in the upper band of the 0.6900 level, as the S&P 500 futures have turned negative while the bulls await a fresh impetus from upcoming US jobless claims and COVID stats.
It's also worth noting that a fresh leg higher in gold could offer fresh zest to the resource-linked AUD while markets follow the recent rally in the Chinese yuan.
AUD/USD technical levels
“Bullish MACD increases the odds for the pair’s sustained rise past-0.7000. Though, the resistance line of the said channel, at 0.7025 now, might question the bulls afterward. Alternatively, the pair’s pullback might take rest on the channel’s support line of 0.6940,” explains FXStreet’s Analyst Anil Panchal.
AUD/USD additional levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6987
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|0.6982
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.69
|Daily SMA50
|0.6738
|Daily SMA100
|0.6521
|Daily SMA200
|0.6675
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6987
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6926
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6953
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6832
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7065
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6648
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6964
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.695
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6943
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6905
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6883
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7004
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7026
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7064
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggling around 1.13 as stocks fall
EUR/USD is trading around 1.13, off the highs as concerns about coronavirus and the court decision to hand Trump's financial to a grand jury trigger political uncertainty. US jobless claims beat expectations.
GBP/USD pressured toward 1.26 as the market mood worsens
GBP/USD is trading around 1.26, off the highs. The risk-off mood has pushed the dollar higher and is weighing on GBP/USD. UK fiscal stimulus and Brexit are also in play.
Gold: $1800 is being used as the intraday support for XAU/USD
Gold has retraced on Thursday during the US session after the recent impressive rally. At the moment the market is grappling with the USD 1800 per troy ounce psychological level.
Altcoin season confirmed
Second-line Altcoins take turns offering explosive price hikes. Bitcoin is giving up ground in the struggle for dominance, but it is not Ethereum that collects the profits. Ripple manages to enter the safe zone and bets on the upward continuity.
WTI: Rounding bottom on hourly chart highlights $41.15
WTI stays mildly bid above $41.00 while remaining above 100-HMA. Multiple failures to cross $41.15 confront a bullish chart formation on a short timeframe. June month’s top, February low will be on the buyers’ radar after a successful break.