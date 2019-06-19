AUD/NZD technical analysis: Sellers struggle around horizontal support despite Kiwi positive data

- Buyers keep lurking around recent lows despite Kiwi positive GDP numbers.
- An uptick beyond 100-DMA can trigger short-covering moves.
- 61.8% Fibo. appears next on sellers’ radar past-1.0495.
Even if New Zealand GDP data came in better than expected, the AUD/NZD pair refrains from declining below short-term horizontal-support as it takes the rounds to 1.0497 amid early Thursday’s trading.
New Zealand’s Q1 2019 GDP crossed 2.4% forecast to clock in 2.5% upwardly revised prior while remaining unchanged and meeting wide expectations with 0.6% QoQ figure.
The 1.0500 – 1.0495 support-zone comprising current month low and high of April 03 challenges the pair’s recent downturn, a break of which opens the door for additional declines to 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of March – April upside, at 1.0450.
During the quote’s extended south-run under 1.0450, late-March lows surrounding 1.0400 and 1.0275 could become bears’ favorites.
On the upside, a pullback beyond 100-day simple moving average (SMA) level of 1.0507 can trigger fresh short-covering moves towards 1.0540 and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement near 1.0560.
However, pair’s further increase above 1.0560 will be challenged by 50-day SMA level of 1.0585, if not then bulls can aim for 1.0600 and May-end tops near 1.0635.
AUD/NZD daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0505
|Today Daily Change
|-27 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.26%
|Today daily open
|1.0532
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0567
|Daily SMA50
|1.0587
|Daily SMA100
|1.0507
|Daily SMA200
|1.0603
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0556
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0505
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0591
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0495
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0728
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.052
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0524
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0537
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0506
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.048
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0455
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0557
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0582
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0608
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates its post-Fed gains
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1200 but off highs. The Fed has warned about uncertainties and has opened the door to rate cuts. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is waiting for incoming data ahead of the next decision.
GBP/USD again confronts 21-DMA amid post-Fed buying, further clarity over UK PM’s race
In addition to further clarity over the UK PM’s race after three rounds of Tory voting, dovish FOMC offered additional fuel to GBP/USD recovery that’s confronting 21-DMA by being around 1.2655 on Thursday morning.
USD/JPY drops to test 108.00 as Fed sends US Dollar to the downside
The USD/JPY pair fell from 108.35 to 108.02, reaching the lowest level since June 7 after the FOMC meeting.
Gold rallies to test five year highs again on FOMC ready to act
Gold continues to move higher along the 50-4HR MA and the testing five-year long resistance line, buoyed by prospects of an easing Fed with plenty of geopolitical risk left on the table, despite a recent development on the trade war issue.
Bank of Japan Rate Decision Preview: Certainty and then some
The Bank of Japan is universally expected to keep its monetary policy unchanged Thursday in Tokyo, though the global central bank tilt towards easing could spur action from a reluctant Governor Kuroda later in the year.