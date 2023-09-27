AUD/NZD sticks to intraday gains above mid-1.0700s post-Australian CPI report

- AUD/NZD gains some positive traction and stages a modest recovery from a multi-week low.
- Spot prices move little following the release of the latest Australian consumer inflation figures.
- The recent breakdown and acceptance below the crucial 200-day SMA favour bearish traders.
The AUD/NZD cross attracts fresh buying near the 1.0745-1.0740 area during the Asian session on Wednesday and sticks to its modest gains following the release of the latest Australian consumer inflation figures. Spot prices, however, lack bullish conviction and currently trade just above the mid-1.0700s.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) gets a minor lift after the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported that the headline CPI accelerated from 4.9% to 5.2% during the 12 months leading up to August 2023. The data reaffirms expectations that the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) cash rate will peak around 4.55% in the first quarter of 2024, higher than the current 4.10%, and assists the AUD/NZD cross to regain some positive traction.
That said, the lack of any follow-through buying warrants some caution before positioning for any further intraday appreciating move. Investors remain concerned about the worsening economic conditions in China. This, along with persistent worries over a real estate crisis in the world's second-largest economy, holds back traders from placing aggressive directional bets around the antipodean currencies and caps the AUD/NZD cross.
Furthermore, the recent breakdown and acceptance below the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) suggest that the path of least hurdle for the AUD/NZD cross is to the downside. Hence, any subsequent move up might still be seen as a selling opportunity and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/NZD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0757
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|1.0762
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0853
|Daily SMA50
|1.0838
|Daily SMA100
|1.0832
|Daily SMA200
|1.0823
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.077
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0744
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0912
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0789
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0897
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0732
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0754
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.076
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0747
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0732
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0721
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0773
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0785
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0799
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD posts lowest daily close since December Premium
A strong US Dollar sent EUR/USD to reach a new low at 1.0488. The pair later stabilized around 1.0500, marking the lowest daily close since December 2022. The overbought US Dollar remains robust, driven by risk-off sentiment. Spain and Germany are set to release inflation data on Thursday.
GBP/USD rebounds modestly to 1.2150
GBP/USD reached a new multi-month low at 1.2110 and then rebounded modestly, finding resistance at the 1.2150 area. A strong US Dollar, suppored by risk aversion and higher Treasury yields, keeps the pair under pressure.
Gold collapses below $1,900 as fears back the USD Premium
Gold price turned south and dropped below $1,880 for the first time since March on Wednesday. After a downward correction in the European session, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield regained traction and rose toward 4.6%, causing XAU/USD to stretch lower.
Top 3 Price Prediction: BTC upward potential under threat
Bitcoin (BTC) along with Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) prices are all at Catch-22 moments, testing key levels that will determine the next directional bias. Depending on how bulls play their hand, the next few hours could be a make or break moment for the top three leading cryptos.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Forecast: Risk of US government shutdown sends DJIA lower
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) loses more ground on Wednesday. Anxiety is still top of mind with rebellious members of the US House of Representatives refusing to allow continuing spending bills to reach the floor for a vote.