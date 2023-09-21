AUD/NZD slips into new lows, aiming for 1.0800, Aussie manufacturing PMI slides

NEWS | | By Joshua Gibson
Share:
  • AUD/NZD is seeing extended declines, continuing Wednesday's backslide.
  • Aussie is reaching lower against the Kiwi, down 0.95% for the week.
  • Australian PMI figures came in mixed with manufacturing seeing further declines.

The AUD/NZD has broken out of recent consolidation on the weak side, and the pair shrugged off a mixed trade balance printing from New Zealand (NZ) as markets focus on weakened manufacturing figures from the Australian Purchasing Manager Index (PMI) printing.

Read more:

Australia: S&P Global Manufacturing PMI drops to 48.2, Services PMI improves to 50.5 in September

New Zealand Trade Balance came in mixed for August, NZD/USD remains flat above 0.5900

Australian PMI figures came in mixed, with the services component seeing a minor bump into 50.5 from 47.8, but weak spots in the manufacturing component are keeping the Aussie (AUD) on the weak side, with the Manufacturing PMI declining further to 48.2 from 49.6.

AUD/NZD technical outlook

The Aussie-Kiwi pair has tumbled into the 200-day Simple Moving Average currently capping off prices near 1.0820.

Continued declines will see the pair testing August's early lows near 1.0720, while a bullish recovery will see the AUD/NZD challenging the recent swing high into 1.0920.

AUD/NZD daily chart

AUD/NZD technical outlook

AUD/NZD

Overview
Today last price 1.0808
Today Daily Change -0.0068
Today Daily Change % -0.63
Today daily open 1.0876
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0866
Daily SMA50 1.0838
Daily SMA100 1.0828
Daily SMA200 1.0818
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0892
Previous Daily Low 1.0855
Previous Weekly High 1.0919
Previous Weekly Low 1.0825
Previous Monthly High 1.0897
Previous Monthly Low 1.0732
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0878
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0869
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0857
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0837
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.082
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0894
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0911
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0931

 

 

Share: Feed news

Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

USD/JPY extends recovery toward 148.00, BoJ in spotlight

USD/JPY extends recovery toward 148.00, BoJ in spotlight

USD/JPY is extending recovery toward 148.00 early Friday as bulls stay motivated ahead of the key Bank of Japan (BoJ) interest rate decision. The BoJ is unlikely to adjust its policy settings. The policy guidance, however, will hold the key for the next direction of the pair. 

USD/JPY News

AUD/USD eases to 0.6400 amid mixed Australian PMIs, firmer USD

AUD/USD eases to 0.6400 amid mixed Australian PMIs, firmer USD

AUD/USD is trading close to 0.6400, on the defensive in the Asian trading on Friday. The Aussie remains weighed down by the Fed's hawkish stance-led sustained US Dollar strength and mixed Australian PMI readings. Focus on US PMIs. 

AUD/USD News

Gold recovers its losses above $1,910, eyes on US PMI data

Gold recovers its losses above $1,910, eyes on US PMI data

Gold price recovers some lost ground around $1,920 amid the USD demand. Hawkish comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Powell drags XAU/USD price lower. Investors will closely watch the preliminary US S&P Global/CIPS PMI data.

Gold News

Space ID price succumbs to selling pressure with $3.54 million worth of ID tokens unlocked in a cliff event

Space ID price succumbs to selling pressure with $3.54 million worth of ID tokens unlocked in a cliff event

Space ID price remains bullish based on the Parabolic SAR price-tracking indicator, which continues to track ID price from below. However, the token is trading at a value that is significantly lower than its rate 24 hours ago, an outcome attributed to its scheduled token unlocks event.

Read more

Takeaways into the end of the week

Takeaways into the end of the week

As we head into Friday, there are two important takeaways from developments this week. The first is that higher for longer Fed policy is something investors need to consider more seriously. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures