AUD/NZD Price Outlook: Sharply higher for Monday, sights set on 1.09

- The AUD/NZD is grinding it out on Monday, testing into higher ground.
- The Aussie is rebounding on a technical basis after declining most of November.
- Resistance is piled up, bulls face uphill battle.
The AUD/NZD has climbed nearly 0.6% as the Aussie (AUD) rallies against the Kiwi (NZD) following two straight weeks of declines.
Hourly candles have the AUD/NZD running straight into the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) just south of 1.0860. The pair was constrained by the 50-hou SMA following early November's decline from 1.0900, and now the AUD/NZD finds itself trading into the top end of the constraining pattern between the two moving averages.
Monday's clean break upwards from 1.0780 sees the pair pushing through a descending trendline drawn from November's peak bids near 1.0940, and the challenge for bidders will be to keep the momentum going.
On the daily candlesticks, the AUD/NZD looks set to struggle in the midrange after failing to make a firm downside break of the 200-day SMA, and the long-term trend of the AUD/NZD looks set to remain sideways for the foreseeable future.
AUD/NZD Hourly Chart
AUD/NZD Daily Chart
AUD/NZD Technical Levels
AUD/NZD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0848
|Today Daily Change
|0.0049
|Today Daily Change %
|0.45
|Today daily open
|1.0799
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0848
|Daily SMA50
|1.0807
|Daily SMA100
|1.0815
|Daily SMA200
|1.0817
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0809
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0777
|Previous Weekly High
|1.09
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0777
|Previous Monthly High
|1.093
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0624
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0797
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0789
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0781
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0763
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0749
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0813
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0827
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0845
