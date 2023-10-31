AUD/NZD Price Forecast: Aussie sees early Wednesday break higher against Kiwi

Share:

The AUD/NZD spent most of Tuesday drifting lower before a late-day break buoyed the pair.

The Aussie is trading into familiar top end against the Kiwi heading into Wednesday's market session.

The Kiwi stumbled on an employment data miss, hobbling the NZD's chances to turn bullish.

The AUD/NZD has bumped back over 1.0900 after the Kiwi (NZD) tripped and stumbled in early Wednesday market action, trading back down against the Aussie (AUD) and sending the AUD/NZD tipping back into a near-term high around 1.0930.

Aussie intraday declines sent the AUD/NZD back into the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) before the pair caught a rebound bid from the moving average.

The pair is trading back into the high end of recent action, but further upside remains limited for the AUD with long-term resistance piling up from the 1.0920 level.

On the down side, prices have been firmly cycling the 200-day SMA for most of the back half of 2023, and it won't take much to push the Aussie back into a bearish pattern in a return to the long-run average.

Technical indicators are also running dry on the high side, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence-Divergence (MACD) both tipping into overbought territory, though daily candlestick traders will want to wait for a slow-MA MACD crossover to confirm bearish momentum.

AUD/NZD Hourly Chart

AUD/NZD Daily Chart

AUD/NZD Technical Levels