AUD/NZD Price Forecast: Aussie sees early Wednesday break higher against Kiwi

- The AUD/NZD spent most of Tuesday drifting lower before a late-day break buoyed the pair.
- The Aussie is trading into familiar top end against the Kiwi heading into Wednesday's market session.
- The Kiwi stumbled on an employment data miss, hobbling the NZD's chances to turn bullish.
The AUD/NZD has bumped back over 1.0900 after the Kiwi (NZD) tripped and stumbled in early Wednesday market action, trading back down against the Aussie (AUD) and sending the AUD/NZD tipping back into a near-term high around 1.0930.
Aussie intraday declines sent the AUD/NZD back into the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) before the pair caught a rebound bid from the moving average.
The pair is trading back into the high end of recent action, but further upside remains limited for the AUD with long-term resistance piling up from the 1.0920 level.
On the down side, prices have been firmly cycling the 200-day SMA for most of the back half of 2023, and it won't take much to push the Aussie back into a bearish pattern in a return to the long-run average.
Technical indicators are also running dry on the high side, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence-Divergence (MACD) both tipping into overbought territory, though daily candlestick traders will want to wait for a slow-MA MACD crossover to confirm bearish momentum.
AUD/NZD Hourly Chart
AUD/NZD Daily Chart
AUD/NZD Technical Levels
AUD/NZD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0917
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|1.0909
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0761
|Daily SMA50
|1.0805
|Daily SMA100
|1.0826
|Daily SMA200
|1.082
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.093
|Previous Daily Low
|1.09
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0915
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0823
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0919
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0718
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0918
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0911
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0896
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0882
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0865
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0926
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0943
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0957
