AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Sellers keep their eyes on 1.0450

AUD/NZD embraces the previous session’s losses on Thursday.

Additional losses if pair decisively breaks 1.0460.

Momentum oscillators indicate underlying bearish sentiment.

AUD/NZD continues to skid down on Thursday Asian’s session. The pair opened took multiple support near 1.0460 level.

At the time of writing, AUD/NZD is trading at 1.0460, down 0.09% for the day.

AUD/NZD daily chart

On the daily chart, the AUD/NZD pair has been under the selling from the high of 1.0816 made on June 11. The descending trendline act as a barrier for the bulls. The formation of a hammer candlestick pattern suggests some bounce back in the price.

A sustained move below the intraday low would bring more selling interest in the pair.

In doing so, the first lower target could be found at the previous session’s low of 1.0440.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator trades in the oversold zone. Any downtick in the MACD would accelerate the selling toward the low of December 3, 2020, at 1.0419.

Next, AUD/NZD bears would target the 1.0364 horizontal support level.

Alternatively, if price moves higher, it would be the 1.0500 horizontal resistance level as the first upside target.

Next, the market participants will keep their eyes on the 1.0530 horizontal resistance level followed by the high of August 4 at 1.0592.

AUD/NZD additional levels

AUD/NZD Overview Today last price 1.0471 Today Daily Change -0.0001 Today Daily Change % -0.01 Today daily open 1.0472 Trends Daily SMA20 1.0546 Daily SMA50 1.0662 Daily SMA100 1.0722 Daily SMA200 1.0703 Levels Previous Daily High 1.0493 Previous Daily Low 1.0441 Previous Weekly High 1.0592 Previous Weekly Low 1.0458 Previous Monthly High 1.0762 Previous Monthly Low 1.0509 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0461 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0473 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0444 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0416 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0391 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0497 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0521 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.055



