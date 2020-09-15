AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Sell limit order at 1.0889 for 1:3 R/R

- AUD/NZD has the scope for a fresh bearish impulse and lower low.
- Bears would ideally like to see a deeper correction to trigger a sell limit order.
This is a developing story.
AUD/NZD is offering a classic 1,2, 3 setup as the correction of wave 1 is faded to offer the scope of a fresh bearish impulse and lower low.
The following charts illustrate the price action of the opportunity of placing a sell limit above the market in anticipation of a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement
1D chart
As can be seen on the daily chart, the price is already in the process of what could be a downside extension in the 1,2,3 wave pattern.
The correction, or wave 2, is quite deep, so this is a higher risk setup which means that trader might wish to reduce the risk for which is usually traded.
However, there is favourable positioning that could support the kiwi according to the latest CFTC data.
4HR chart
In the four-hour chart, the setup is illustrated.
While the price, according to the above chart, has already made a 38.2% retracement, we want to see a firmer test of the resistance.
A sell limit has been placed with a stop loss above a 78.6% retracement of the recent bearish impulse.
Targetting the 1.0781s offers a 1:3 risk to reward ratio.
The price action will be monitored from a four-hour perspective for the fill.
Once there is a fill, the first objective will be to manage risk and seek out new resistance structure above the price to move the stop loss to breakeven.
Update: Order filled
The stop loss is strategically placed above the 78.6% Fib but AUD is perky following the RBA Minutes.
This developing story will continue in a separate article which will be posted here soon.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
