AUD/NZD Price Analysis: grinding against support from the bullish side of 1.0800

- The AUD/NZD continues to grind it out towards the midrange just north of 1.0800.
- The Aussie-Kiwi pairing has been getting a little frothy on the intraday charts.
- Topside momentum goes to the AUD for the time being amidst NZD weakness.
The AUD/NZD is leaning towards the topside on the intraday charts, with hourly candles grasping to climb over the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) descending into 1.0820. Bids on the pair have been pushing to reclaim the week's peaks near 1.0870.
Near-term momentum has been tilting towards the upside, but not enough to send the 50-hour SMA into a bullish stance, and the moving average is hesitating on the bearish side of the 200-hour SMA.
On the daily candlesticks, the AUD/NZD has been churning around the 200- and 50-day SMAs, which are similarly grinding sideways while stacked bearishly, with the 50-day SMA paddling just south of the longer moving average.
The pair's last two price level breaks in either direction resulted in failed breakouts, and constraining volatility peaks on both sides of the bids is setting up a technical breakout that could develop legs with firm chart support forming up in either direction.
Directional momentum remains low for the meantime, and technical indicators have ground to a halt in their midranges. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is cycling the 50.0 non-directional level and the Moving Average Convergence-Divergence (MACD) has its long-run histogram bleeding towards the middle ground.
AUD/NZD Hourly Chart
AUD/NZD Daily Chart
AUD/NZD Technical Levels
AUD/NZD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0841
|Today Daily Change
|0.0035
|Today Daily Change %
|0.32
|Today daily open
|1.0806
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0856
|Daily SMA50
|1.0805
|Daily SMA100
|1.0814
|Daily SMA200
|1.0815
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0835
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0774
|Previous Weekly High
|1.09
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0777
|Previous Monthly High
|1.093
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0624
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0798
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0812
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0775
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0744
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0714
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0836
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0866
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0897
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD continues to lose ground despite weaker US employment data
The AUD/USD faces challenges and continues the losses, trading around the 0.6460 level on Friday, despite the downbeat economic data from the United States released on Thursday. The Aussie weakness might be attributed to a risk-off sentiment due to the Fed's uncertainty regarding interest rate trajectory.
USD/JPY trades with modest intraday losses around mid-150.00s, lacks follow-through selling
The USD/JPY pair edges lower for the second straight day on Friday and trades around the 150.60 area during the Asian session, down less than 0.10% for the day and above the previous day's swing low. The BoJ’s dovish stance could undermine the JPY and help limit any further losses.
Gold price sits near two week high amid bets for an extended Fed pause and softer USD
Gold price trades with a positive bias for the second straight day on Friday – also marking the fourth day of a move up in the previous five – and is currently placed just below a nearly two-week high touched the previous day.
Kaspa price jumps 15% as Binance listing makes KAS too big to ignore
Kaspa price is among the top gainers after the cryptocurrency sprinted north over the week to record a new all-time high. However, with the altcon standing in the massively overbought region based on a technical indicator, a strong pullback seems likely as the altcoin enjoys the Coinbase effect.
Careful what you wish for
We come into Friday with investors getting everything they could have wanted with respect to what they’d like to see to force the Fed into taking a friendlier policy track. This week’s inflation data out of the US came in soft and this latest US initial jobless claims ran up to the highest level in two years.