AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Extends pullback from 100-day EMA after RBNZ

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/NZD registers the largest losses since November 13 as RBNZ kept the interest rates unchanged.
  • The pair slips below 23.6% Fibonacci retracement, eyes on a two-week-old support line for now.
  • 200-day EMA adds to the resistance.

AUD/NZD drops 0.65% to 1.0420 after the RBNZ matched wide marked expectations of no rate change announcement during Wednesday’s Asian session.

Read: Breaking: A 'hawkish' RBNZ leaves OCR on hold at 1.0% (NZD jumps to 0.6442 resistance)

With that, the quote not only snaps the six-day winning streak but also declines below 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of November 2019 to January 2020 fall.

As a result, sellers may now look towards the monthly rising support line, at 1.0390, as the immediate rest point ahead of multiple supports near 1.0310/300.

Meanwhile, the pair’s sustained run-up beyond a 100-day EMA level of 1.0490 will have to cross 38.2% Fibonacci retracement and 200-day EMA, around 1.0515 and 1.0540 respectively, to recall the buyers.

AUD/NZD daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.0476
Today Daily Change -14 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.13%
Today daily open 1.049
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0387
Daily SMA50 1.0407
Daily SMA100 1.0552
Daily SMA200 1.0553
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0508
Previous Daily Low 1.0459
Previous Weekly High 1.0449
Previous Weekly Low 1.0331
Previous Monthly High 1.059
Previous Monthly Low 1.029
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0489
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0478
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0463
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0437
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0414
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0512
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0535
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0561

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

NZD/USD jumps 50+ pips to 0.6465 as RBNZ keeps rates on hold

NZD/USD jumps 50+ pips to 0.6465 as RBNZ keeps rates on hold

NZD/SD rallies hard from near 0.6410 to 0.6465 after RBNZ matched expectations of no rate change early Wednesday. In its first monetary policy meeting of 2020, the RBNZ matched wide marked expectations of announcing no change to its benchmark interest rate, currently at 1.0%.

NZD/USD News

AUD/USD awaits clear direction to extend recovery gains beyond 0.6700

AUD/USD awaits clear direction to extend recovery gains beyond 0.6700

AUD/USD stays within the four-hour-old range, between 0.6707 and 0.6716, while taking rounds to 0.6715 at the start of Wednesday’s Asian session. Coronavirus risk remains on the cards while the US fundamentals are yet on the top of the major economies.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY: bulls seeking a break through the psychological 110 level

USD/JPY: bulls seeking a break through the psychological 110 level

USD/JPY is currently trading at 109.77 between a range of 109.74 and 109.96 with bulls seeking a break the 110 handle on improved risk sentiment and a strong US dollar.

USD/JPY News

Gold: On the back foot below $1,570 as coronavirus fears recede

Gold: On the back foot below $1,570 as coronavirus fears recede

Gold prices seesaw near $1,567, following the decline to the intra-day low of $1,566, by the press time of Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the bullion registers the second day of declines based on the recent recovery in trade sentiment. 

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures