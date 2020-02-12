Breaking: A 'hawkish' RBNZ leaves OCR on hold at 1.0% (NZD jumps to 0.6442 resistance)

RBNZ holds rates at 1.0%, No chance of a rate cut in 2020.

In its first policy meeting since 13 November, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, (RBNZ), which was universally expected to hold its Offical Cash Rate (OCR) at 1%, but at the same time signal that they stand ready to cut the OCR should that be required by the coronavirus situation, has delivered a cautiously hawkish no-change decision as follows leading the kiwi to rally:

OCR on hold at 1.0%.

No chance of a rate cut in 2020.

Markets were in anticipation of this meeting, but were more concerned about the forward guidance, universally expecting the RBNZ to be on hold.

Analysts at Westpac, prior to the meeting, argued that "if coronavirus quickly blows over like SARS did, then the RBNZ can revert to an on-hold outlook for the OCR at its next communique. Should economic disruptions from coronavirus intensify, the RBNZ may consider cutting the OCR to help offset any negative impact on employment. Markets are 60% priced for a rate cut by June."

RBNZ says overall impact of coronavirus on New Zealand will be of a short duration.

RBNZ says risks that impact will be larger and more persistant.

Members agreed that monetary policy had time to adjust if needed as more information on coronavirus became available.

Before the announcements: NZD/USD Price Analysis: How will the RBNZ affect NZD/USD?

In the outcome prior to the Press Conference, NZD/USD has jumped to 0.6442 and then to 0.6453 resistance in the update three minutes post the announcement. The upside bias is intact for a test of the 0.65 handle.

RBNZ sees official cash rate at 1.89% in March 2023.

RBNZ sees TWI NZD at around 72.2% in March 2021 (pvs 71.5%).

RBNZ sees official cash rate at 1.03% in March 2021 (pvs 0.9%).

RBNZ sees official cash rate at 1.01% in June 2020 (pvs 0.9%).

RBNZ sees official cash rate at 1.1% in June 2021 (pvs 0.94%).

RBNZ sees annual CPI 1.7% by March 2021 (pvs 1.7%).

RBNZ says policy has time to adjust if needed.

RBNZ says overall impact of coronavirus on New Zealand will be of a short duration.

RBNZ says risks that impact will be larger and more persistant.

RBNZ says low interest rates remain neccessary.

RBNZ says expects economic growth to accelerate over the H2 2020.

