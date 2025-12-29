Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: Trades calm at the start of thin volume year-end week

Pound Sterling trades calm at the start of thin volume year-end week

The Pound Sterling (GBP) trades calmly against its major peers at the start of the last week of 2025, holding steady around 1.3500 against the US Dollar (USD). The British currency remains broadly firm as investors expect the Bank of England (BoE) to follow a moderate monetary easing cycle in 2026. Read More...

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Softens below 1.3500 but retains positive technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair loses momentum near 1.3485 during the early European session on Monday, pressured by renewed US Dollar (USD) demand. The potential downside for a major pair might be limited, as the Bank of England (BoE) guided that monetary policy will remain on a gradual downward path. Read More...

GBP/USD edges higher above 1.3500, eyes Fed rate cut outlook

GBP/USD gains after a gap-down open, trading around 1.3510 during the Asian hours on Monday. The pair gains ground as the US Dollar (USD) faces challenges, which could be attributed to growing expectations of two more rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in 2026. Read More...