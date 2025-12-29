AUD/USD runs out of gas near 0.67 as holiday slowdown grinds on

AUD/USD fizzled to open the final trading week of 2025, pumping the brakes on a recent bullish swing and backsliding below 0.6700 as traders step back into defensive positioning during the year-end slowdown.

Despite tepid market flows during thin final week trading, underlying drivers are unlikely to shift significantly heading into 2026. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is on a path toward accelerating interest rate hikes, bolstering the Australian Dollar (AUD) heading into the first quarter. The Federal Reserve (Fed), by comparison, is trapped in a downward spiral, with global markets broadly expecting a further dovish tilt from Fed officials.

RBA and Fed trajectories harden, show widening rate spread

Shifting policy stances on both sides of the Pacific and widening interest rate differentials are expected to bolster the Aussie and sewer the Greenback, barring any significant changes in economic modelling. Bleary-eyed traders will be keeping an eye on the Fed’s latest Meeting Minutes, slated to be released on Tuesday.

Major sea changes in policy discussions are not expected from the Fed’s most recent interest rate call, which saw the US central bank trim interest rates for a third straight meeting. According to the Fed’s own dot plot, policymakers expect a moderate easing pace in rates, with median dot plot clusters calling for two interest rate cuts over the next two years.

According to the CME’s FedWatch Tool, rate markets are pricing in an accelerating interest rate-cutting schedule. Rate traders are pricing in at least two interest rate cuts from the Fed before the end of September, with further easing expected in the future.

AUD/USD daily chart