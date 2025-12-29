Canadian Dollar treads familiar waters heading into the year’s end

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) struggled to find meaningful momentum in either direction against the US Dollar (USD) on Monday, kicking off the last trading week of 2025 on a directionless note. Despite a lack of year-end trading volumes, the Loonie is holding strong against the Greenback following a string of one-sided sessions through the back half of 2025’s fourth quarter.

Central bank interest rate differentials remain in the driver’s seat for the Canadian Dollar, with the Bank of Canada (BoC) stuck with little room to move rates any lower after a furious pace of interest rate cuts through 2024 and 2025, trimming rates a total of nine times, with back-to-back jumbo double cuts in October and November of 2024. The Federal Reserve (Fed), by comparison, is widely expected to get bullied into a faster pace of interest rate cuts over the next two years, putting a hard cap on interest rate differentials and drawing a firm line above the Greenback.

Daily digest market movers: Year-end holiday markets remain sluggish as volumes dry up

The Canadian Dollar is holding within one-tenth of one percent against the US Dollar on Monday.

Despite pinning deep into oversold territory, the USD/CAD pair remains trapped deep in bear country, stuck below 1.3700.

Despite a brief plunge to 22-year lows early in 2025, the Loonie has been on a steady, one-sided grind higher against the Greenback, gaining nearly 5% year-to-date.

The Fed’s latest Meeting Minutes, due on Tuesday, will give markets one last peek into Fed internal discussions on interest rates before the end of the year.

Rate markets are pricing in at least two interest rate cuts from the Fed through 2026, capping bullish potential for the US Dollar and putting USD/CAD on a collision course with multi-year lows.

Canadian Dollar price forecast

A deeply oversold USD/CAD pair is primed for a near-term bullish turnaround, but macro factors are weighing on bulls, capping upside potential. The pair is trading on the bearish side of the 50-day and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), which have completed a bearish cross.

1.3800-1.3900 remains the high end of a bullish return to the median, while long-term prospects remain a clear-cut short side extension, with a breakdown to the 1.3500 neighborhood on the cards.

USD/CAD daily chart