- AUD/NZD accumulates gains below 1.0760 in the Asian session.
- More downside envisioned if price breaks below 1.0750.
- Momentum oscillator remains on oversold zone caution on any directional bets.
The AUD/ NZD price makes consolidative moves in the Asian session. The cross is confined in a very narrow trading band following the downbeat Westpac Consumer Confidence data which fell to 4.7% MoM in May.
At the time of writing, AUD/NZD is trading at 1.0757, down 0.04% on the day.
AUD/NZD daily chart
On the daily chart, the cross has been consolidating near the 1.0750 mark, with multiple bottom formations making it a critical level to trade. The descending trend line from the high of 1.0947 acts as a defensive for the bulls.
If price breaks below the above mentioned key psychological mark, then it would intensify the selling pressure towards Monday low at 1.0722. The next level on the radar of AUD/NZD bears would be the May 14 low at 1.0714.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator reads below the midline with a neutral stance. Any downtick would open the gates for the April 30 low in the vicinity of the 1.0695 area.
Alternatively, if price makes a sustained move above the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.0760, then it would meet the first hurdle at the previous day high at 1.0790. The bulls would then have the opportunity to test the 1.0815 horizontal resistance level followed by the May 13 high at 1.0850.
AUD/NZD Additional Levels
AUD/NZD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0763
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1.0761
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0763
|Daily SMA50
|1.0805
|Daily SMA100
|1.0763
|Daily SMA200
|1.0749
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.079
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0736
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0851
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0715
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0927
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0698
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0757
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0769
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0735
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0709
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0681
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0789
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0816
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0842
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
