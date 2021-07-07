AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Bears challenges 1.0670 support level

- AUD/NZD has been moving in continuous downward momentum since it made a high of 1.0816 on June 11.
- Pair dropped below 200-day SMA with lower levels on the cards.
- Momentum oscillators remained in favor of bearish momentum.
AUD/NZD accumulated losses on Wednesday in the Asian trading hours. The pair opened higher, albeit fizzled out rather than quickly to touch the intraday low of 1.0673 in a 20 pips movement.
At the time of writing, AUD/NZD is trading at 1.0680, down 0.14% for the day.
AUD/NZD daily chart
On the daily chart, after touching the high of 1.0816 on June 11, the AUD/NZD pair has been under selling pressure.
AUD/NZD slips below the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.0722 in the prior session.
That said, if price sustained below the intraday low, it could retest the previous day’s low in the vicinity of the 1.0660 area.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator trades below the midline with a bearish crossover. Any downtick in the MACD would drag price toward the 1.0645 horizontal support level.
Next, AUD/NZD bears would target the low of June 1 at 1.0622.
Alternatively, if price moves higher, it would first test the 1.0700 key psychological mark followed by the previous day’s high at 1.0730.
Further, a daily close above the 200-day SMA would mark the reversal of the earlier downside trend. The bulls attempt to test the 1.0755 horizontal resistance level.
AUD/NZD additional level
AUD/NZD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.068
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|1.0696
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0757
|Daily SMA50
|1.0745
|Daily SMA100
|1.0771
|Daily SMA200
|1.0723
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.073
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0663
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0771
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0692
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0817
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0622
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0689
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0705
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0662
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0629
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0595
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.073
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0764
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0797
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
