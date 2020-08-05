AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Back at the crucial 1.0850 area, will it be different this time?

AUD/NZD technicals point to further gains but it needs to show strength above 1.0850.

A week with many events for AUD and NZD might keep volatility at a high level.

The AUD/NZD pair has been rising since mid-July and it reached 1.0860. It is back near a critical area but it has arrived somewhat tired. Still, a daily close above, would reinforce the aussie, opening the doors to more gains.

The area around 1.0850 capped the upside several times during 2019 and also in 2020. A significant close clearly above would clear the way for another leg higher over the medium term. The rally of AUD/NZD is challenging the mentioned area and also the upper limit of a short-term ascendant channel.

A failure to break 1.0850 would likely lead to a correction. The key support is seen at 1.0730, horizontal level and also the uptrend line from July lows.

AUD/NZD daily chart