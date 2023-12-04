AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Aussie struggles to develop a bounce against Kiwi, stuck near 1.0730

- The AUD/NZD has been bolted to chart territory north of 1.0700 in the near-term.
- The Aussie's tumble last week has seen little paring back as the pair waffles in the midrange.
The AUD/NZD has been stuck near 1.0730 since a backslide from 1.0860 last week, and the Aussie-Kiwi pairing tumbled out of a near-term consolidation range to trade into an entirely new range just north of the 1.0700 handle.
A near-term technical floor is firming up at the 1.0730 price level, and intraday upside swings that fail to generate bullish momentum see a technical ceiling capping off upside price action from 1.0770.
On the daily candlesticks, the AUD/NZD is set to see some technical consolidation before returning to the upside somewhere north of the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), which has been consolidating with the 50-day SMA near the 1.0800 handle since mid-July.
Sideways chart churn has been the name of the game for the AUD/NZD through most of 2023's trading action, and if seller's aren't able to kick in a short extension below 1.0700, bidders will be taking the reigns to send the AUD/NZD back into recent swing highs near 1.0850.
AUD/NZD Hourly Chart
AUD/NZD Daily Chart
AUD/NZD Technical Levels
AUD/NZD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0733
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0025
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23
|Today daily open
|1.0758
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0824
|Daily SMA50
|1.0795
|Daily SMA100
|1.0818
|Daily SMA200
|1.0805
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0762
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0702
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0862
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0702
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0944
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0723
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0739
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0725
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0719
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0681
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.066
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0779
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0801
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0839
