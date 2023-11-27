AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Aussie rising into technical resistance directly above 1.0840

- The AUD/NZD pair continues to grind into heavy congestion, trapped near long-term midranges.
- Intraday action on the AUD/NZD is leaning towards the downside as the pair sees a mild bearish drift.
- The 200-day SMA is proving too strong a magnet for the AUD/NZD to pull away from.
The AUD/NZD is up for the week after climbing a scant one-tenth of a percent on Monday, but bullish momentum remains constrained on the hourly chart by the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) and a lower-highs pattern on the intraday charts from last week's peak at 1.0887.
The Aussie (AUD) tipped into a fresh low near 1.0820 against the Kiwi (NZD) late last Friday, and Monday's action saw the pair clawing back losses, but topside momentum remains limited. The pair is catching technical support from the 200-day SMA drifting towards 1.0800, with the 50-day SMA drifting lower in tandem with the longer moving average.
Near-term directional momentum has fully evaporated out of the pair as technical indicators drift into their midranges. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is flatlining near the 50.0 level, and the Moving Average Convergence-Divergence (MACD) is seeing the fast and slow moving averages waffle into the middle histogram.
Australian Dollar price this week
The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies this week. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.14%
|-0.24%
|-0.12%
|-0.39%
|-0.67%
|-0.32%
|-0.23%
|EUR
|0.15%
|-0.09%
|0.03%
|-0.22%
|-0.51%
|-0.17%
|-0.09%
|GBP
|0.24%
|0.10%
|0.09%
|-0.15%
|-0.45%
|-0.10%
|-0.01%
|CAD
|0.12%
|-0.02%
|-0.12%
|-0.25%
|-0.56%
|-0.20%
|-0.11%
|AUD
|0.38%
|0.24%
|0.13%
|0.26%
|-0.30%
|0.06%
|0.15%
|JPY
|0.66%
|0.52%
|0.36%
|0.54%
|0.29%
|0.34%
|0.43%
|NZD
|0.32%
|0.18%
|0.08%
|0.22%
|-0.05%
|-0.35%
|0.10%
|CHF
|0.24%
|0.10%
|0.00%
|0.12%
|-0.13%
|-0.43%
|-0.08%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
AUD/NZD Hourly Chart
AUD/NZD Daily Chart
AUD/NZD Technical Levels
AUD/NZD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0838
|Today Daily Change
|0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|1.0823
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0854
|Daily SMA50
|1.0802
|Daily SMA100
|1.0817
|Daily SMA200
|1.081
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0851
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0818
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0888
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0814
|Previous Monthly High
|1.093
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0624
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0831
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0839
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.081
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0798
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0777
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0843
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0864
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0876
