AUD/NZD middles ahead of RBA minutes, NZ GDP in the pipe for Wednesday

- The AUD/NZD lacks conviction for Monday, ending near where it started.
- The RBA is due early Tuesday with a new face at the helm of the organization.
- NZ GDP, Aussie PMIs to round out the thin data week.
The AUD/NZD pair spread to the middle for Monday, unable to develop momentum as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) comes in for a landing early Tuesday.
The RBA held rates on pause for the third straight month at the Australian central bank’s last meeting, which was also the last appearance of Phillip Lowe as the RBA’s Governor.
Former Deputy Governor Michelle Bullock replaces Lowe at the helm of the RBA today. Markets are broadly not expecting Bullock to rock the boat with any policy changes for her first appearance as the RBA’s Governor.
Lowe's out, Bullock's in at the RBA
Governor Bullock has already stated that the RBA’s stance moving forward will be firmly data-dependent, and Governor Bullock will be preoccupied with significant structural changes underway at the RBA.
At the urging of the Australian government, the RBA will be implementing operational adjustments that are expected to streamline the central bank. Most notably, the RBA will be moving to a twice-quarterly appearance schedule, from the current monthly outing.
Wednesday will bring New Zealand’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures into focus. Quarter-on-quarter figures for the diminutive Antipodean economy last printed a meager 0.1% decline, and Kiwi traders will want to keep an eye on the updated figures for 2023’s second quarter.
NZ trade balance figures and Australia’s Purchasing Manager Index (PMI) data will also be dropping on Thursday to round out the week’s Oceania economic data docket.
AUD/NZD technical outlook
The AUD/NZD pair has twisted to the upside in recent weeks, clipping into a seven-week high last Thursday, but the Aussie-Kiwi pairing remains constrained by unconvinced market sentiment in either direction.
Daily candlesticks have the pair supported by the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) from 1.0817. Higher lows from August’s opening prices near 1.0750 are bolstering upside gains, with price action getting a bump from the 34-day Exponential Moving Average climbing into the 1.0850 neighborhood.
AUD/NZD daily chart
AUD/NZD technical levels
AUD/NZD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0882
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21
|Today daily open
|1.0905
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0857
|Daily SMA50
|1.0831
|Daily SMA100
|1.0824
|Daily SMA200
|1.0814
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0919
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0883
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0919
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0825
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0897
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0732
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0905
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0897
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0886
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0866
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.085
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0922
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0938
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0958
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.0700 as USD rebounds
EUR/USD lost its recovery momentum and declined below 1.0700 in the American session on Tuesday. Disappointing housing data from the US weighed on the market sentiment, helping the US Dollar stage a rebound and causing the pair to start pushing lower.
GBP/USD struggles to hold above 1.2400 amid cautious market stance
GBP/USD reversed its direction and dropped below 1.2400 after spending the early European session above that level. The negative shift seen in risk sentiment, as reflected by falling US stocks, provide a boost to the USD and weighs on the pair ahead of the key central bank events.
Gold retreats toward $1,930 as US yields edge higher
Gold price lost its traction and retreated toward $1,930 after rising to the $1,940 area earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield turned positive on the day above 4.3% in the early American session and didn't allow XAU/USD to gather bullish momentum.
XRP price fights risk of decline, sustains above $0.50 despite NYDFS action
XRP price sustained above critical support at $0.50, fueling a recovery in the altcoin. The recent bearish catalysts in the market threatened the asset’s recovery.
$1 billion convertible senior notes send NIO shares tumbling
Nio (NIO) stock has dropped 5.6% in premarket trading on Tuesday following the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) upstart’s announcement of $1 billion in senior convertible notes.