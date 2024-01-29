AUD/JPY trades with mild gains, bulls struggle to gain further ground

- The AUD/JPY experiences mild gains, currently standing at 97.40.
- Monetary policy divergences between the RBA and BoJ benefit the AUD.
- Before the RBA meets next week markets will get Retail Sales from December and Q4 CPI.
- The daily chart indicators sends mixed signals with, positive RSI a neutral MACD which suggests stagnant momentum.
On Monday's session, the AUD/JPY was seen trading at 97.40, shedding off mild gains after peaking at a high of 97.75. The overall view on the daily chart suggests a neutral to bullish trend, however, the bulls are facing obstacles in gaining further ground. Conversely, the four-hour outlook indicates bears have started to reign in, transforming the broader aspect of the technical landscape. In that sense, markets remain cautious awaiting further data to place their bets on the next Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) decisions.
In that sense, RBA’s next week’s rate decision will be pivotal. Governor Bullock warned recently that inflation may take a little longer to normalize which made markets bet on a more aggressive stance so the messaging from the bank will be key. This week, Australia will release December Retail Sales figures from December, and on Wednesday, Q4 Consumer Price Index report, which may also set the pace of the AUD price dynamics.
AUD/JPY levels to watch
The overall view on the daily chart suggests a neutral to bullish trend, however, the bulls are facing obstacles in gaining further ground. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is painting a positive picture given its upward tilt in the positive territory, indicating a strong buying momentum persisting in the market. However, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) showing flat green bars signifies that the bullish sentiment is still dominant but that it is running out of steam. That being said, the pair’s positioning above all the 20,100, and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), suggests a bullish inclination in the broader frame, despite the bulls struggling to gain additional ground recently.
Assessing from the short-term four-hour chart, a slightly contrary momentum is noticed. The bears seem to be gradually gaining some strength, making their presence felt. The four-hour RSI is sliding in the positive territory, indicating a potential shift towards a selling momentum, although it's in early stages. The MACD depicting flat green bars confirms that the bulls momentum is waning. Nevertheless, the subtle shift suggests that the buyers need to be cautious as the shorter time frame may be hinting towards a possible change in momentum.
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|97.4
|Today Daily Change
|-0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|97.45
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|97.02
|Daily SMA50
|96.88
|Daily SMA100
|96.24
|Daily SMA200
|94.88
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|97.66
|Previous Daily Low
|97.1
|Previous Weekly High
|97.88
|Previous Weekly Low
|96.92
|Previous Monthly High
|98.07
|Previous Monthly Low
|93.73
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|97.45
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|97.31
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|97.14
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|96.84
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|96.58
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|97.71
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|97.97
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|98.27
AUD/JPY daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD attempts a decent recovery ahead of data
AUD/USD managed to start the week with a noticeable advance despite the generalized robust tone in the Greenback.
EUR/USD remains well depressed prior to Fed, data
EUR/USD intensified its bearish tone and broke below the 1.0800 support to print fresh seven-week lows ahead of key US events.
Gold erased early gains, holds above $2,000
Gold reversed its direction and declined below $2,030 after rising toward $2,040 earlier in the day. XAU/USD manages to stay in positive territory despite broad USD strength as it benefits from retreating US yields and escalating tensions in the Middle East.
WEN, JUP: Two altcoins are driving Solana price recovery
Solana (SOL) price is making a comeback, indicated by a developing V-shaped recovery after a 25% fall that began on January 18. However, this move north hinges on hype around two altcoins built atop the Solana blockchain, making it critical for traders to exercise caution.
WEN, JUP: Two altcoins are driving Solana price recovery
Solana (SOL) price is making a comeback, indicated by a developing V-shaped recovery after a 25% fall that began on January 18. However, this move north hinges on hype around two altcoins built atop the Solana blockchain, making it critical for traders to exercise caution.