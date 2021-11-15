- The risk barometer trades firmer amid an upbeat market mood.
- AUD/JPY seems to care less as Japan's Q3 GDP surfaces.
- Investors look ahead to gather impetus from RBA Governor Lowe's speech and RBA minutes.
AUD/JPY is trading around 83.50 during the Asian session on Monday, as the gross domestic product (GDP) data of Japan's July-September quarter disappoints. Further, upbeat Chinese Retail Sales and Industrial Production data underpin the sentiment around the aussie.
Last week currency markets were choppy, with the US dollar marginally softer and AUD crosses firming. A stable risk appetite is expected to support the AUD/JPY in the near term.
Japan's Q3 GDP contracted 3.0% annually and the quarterly figure dropped by 0.8%, worse than economists' estimate of a 0.2% contraction. The data added that private consumption, which makes up more than half of the economy, fell 1.1%, versus a 0.5% decline expected by economists.
Putting this aside, Japan's wholesale inflation is at a four-decade high but Bank of Japan (BoJ) policymakers opined that inflationary pressures arising from higher energy prices are moderate. Iterated monetary policy easing should be upheld.
The US market is giving out mixed signals of late; besides China Retail Sales and Industrial Production data Joe Biden and Xi Jinping, virtual summit on Monday will be watched by the pair's investor. The meet is intended to halt or slow down the downward spiral in US-Chinese relations.
Long-end Treasury yields ended marginally higher in a relatively subdued session. For local rates markets, the focus this week will be on Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe speech Tuesday and the Q3 wages data later in the week.
Looking ahead, the RBA thinks the cash rate may stay where it is until 2024, while the market is assessing a rate hike move as early as mid-2022. RBA Governor Lowe is expected to iterate the recent trends in inflation and also emphasize how Australia's inflation experience differs from that of other countries. But as per experts, the market is likely to largely ignore what he has to say until the Q3 Wage Price Index comes out on Wednesday.
This week, the risk-sensitive pair will find impetus from multiple factors, starting from Australia's Home Sales MoM, October and RBA Assistant Governor Luci Ellis's speech.
AUD/JPY technical levels
As per the daily chart, AUD/JPY faces resistance at 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), 84.67. The next barrier to the upside is 86.26, it's a monthly high. The other resistance up north will be the phycological level 87.00.
The price may reverse to continue downward, where it can meet 200-day SMA, 82.89 for support. The following support 82.63 can be tested, it's a 50-day SMA. Further south, 100-day SMA, 81.89, is the last support.
AUD/JPY additional levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|83.57
|Today Daily Change
|0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|83.53
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|84.73
|Daily SMA50
|82.6
|Daily SMA100
|81.89
|Daily SMA200
|82.88
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|83.55
|Previous Daily Low
|83.11
|Previous Weekly High
|84.18
|Previous Weekly Low
|83
|Previous Monthly High
|86.26
|Previous Monthly Low
|79.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|83.38
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|83.28
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|83.24
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|82.95
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|82.79
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|83.68
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|83.84
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|84.13
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces-back above 1.1450 amid US dollar retreat Premium
EUR/USD is recovering ground above 1.1450 in the Asian tradies, as the US dollar pulls back amid an improved market mood. Signs of stabilization in the Chinese economy underpins the sentiment. Biden-Xi meeting awaited.
GBP/USD struggles to defend 1.3400 on Brexit fears, sluggish markets Premium
GBP/USD looks hesitant while defending Friday’s rebound from yearly low, around 1.3415 during Monday’s Asian session. The cable pair dropped for three consecutive weeks in the last despite the previous day’s corrective pullback from the lowest level since December 2020.
Gold: Bulls could be throwing in the towell here Premium
The price of gold has stalled at the start of the week which could encourage the bulls to take profits in anticipation of a significant correction to test prior resistance on the daily chart. At the time of writing, gold is losing over 0.20% and has dropped to test the low of $1,860.99 so far. $1,860 is a key level on the hourly chart.
Bitcoin price eyes new all-time high following Taproot upgrade
One of the most anticipated upgrades to the Bitcoin network has just been activated. Taproot, the first BTC update in four years, will unlock the potential for smart contracts and expand the leading cryptocurrency’s utility.
Fading US consumer confidence intensifies the Fed’s inflation dilemma Premium
Americans hate inflation. Every time they go to the supermarket, consumers can see their paychecks shrink. For seven straight months, rising prices have outpaced wages. It should be no surprise that for half of that time consumer ...