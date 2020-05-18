AUD/JPY ticks higher as Japan enters recession, S&P 500 futures rise

- AUD/JPY ekes out gains in Asia as the US stock futures trade in the green.
- Japan entered an economic recession in the first quarter.
- Equities remain bid, keep Yen on the offer despite weak data, as Fed's Powell reiterates readiness to do more.
The AUD/JPY pair is reporting marginal gains during Monday's Asian trading hour amid an increasing disconnect between the equity market performance and the lived economic reality.
Japan’s economy contracted at an annualized rate of 3.4% in the first quarter following a revised 7.3% contraction in the final three months of 2019, government data showed on Monday.
Japan has officially entered a recession with the consecutive quarterly economic contractions. Even so, the futures on the S&P 500 are gaining altitude and keeping the Japanese yen, a safe haven, on the defensive. At press time, the US index futures are up 0.83% and the AUD/JPY is trading at 68.87, representing a more than 20-pip gain on the day.
The disconnect between the economic reality and the stock markets could be associated with the comments by the latest Federal Reserve's Chairman Powell that the central bank hasn't run out of ammunition yet and could do more if required. Moreover, the Fed and other major central banks have injected unprecedented amounts of liquidity over the last past two months, helping equities stay bid despite mounting risks of a coronavirus-led global deflationary crash.
Looking ahead, the liquidity-driven rally in the US stocks could come to a screeching halt due to renewed friction between the United States and China over the virus outbreak. The Trump administration stepped up its anti-China rhetoric over the weekend, with a top aide suggesting Beijing sent airline passengers to spread the infection worldwide.
Technical levels
-
- R3 70.12
- R2 69.83
- R1 69.24
- PP 68.95
-
- S1 68.36
- S2 68.07
- S3 67.49
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY remains positive above 107.00 after Japan GDP, Fed’s Powell
The yen pair seems to have ignored the upbeat Japanese readings amid a slightly better risk-tone sentiment. The reason could be traced from the Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s comments during the US TV interview called “60 minutes”.
AUD/USD: 0.64 has emerged as strong support
AUD/USD has breached key ascending trendline support but holds above 0.64. That level has restricted losses for two straight trading days. On Friday, the pair breached the support of the trendline connecting April 21 and May 7 lows.
Gold: Refreshes multi-year high above $1,750 on Powell’s comments
Gold prices remain on the bids near the highest since late-2012. The bullion refreshes the highest levels marked since November 2012. US-China tussle, coronavirus outbreak add to the bullion’s safe-haven demand.
WTI pierces $30, rallying on demand hopes
The price of a barrel of oil is higher in the open this week. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) reached its highest price since March as investor note strengthening fuel demand with easing travel restrictions.
Will PMIs show economies hit bottom? Are US-China tensions sising again?
March was when the markets froze up. Many, including myself, thought closing the markets was possible as has been done during other big shocks and without jeopardizing the reputation of exchanges or officials.