AUD/JPY technical analysis: Choppy inside ascending triangle

Short-term rising triangle portrays the AUD/JPY pair moves.

Steady RSI indicates less momentum unless either side breakouts.

With little momentum inside a week-long ascending triangle formation, the AUD/JPY pair takes the rounds to 74.60 during the early Asian session on Wednesday.

Not only immediate technical formation but lack of change in the 14-bar relative strength index (RSI) also signals redundant trade sentiment unless either side of the pattern breaks.

In doing so, a clear break of 74.80 resistance-line can propel the quote towards 75.00 and then to the 75.40.

On the flipside, 74.13 and 73.92 can entertain sellers on the slip beneath 74.40 pattern support.

AUD/JPY hourly chart

Trend: Sideways