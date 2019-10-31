AUD/JPY technical analysis: Breaks three-week-old support trendline

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/JPY reverses from three-month high, drops below the near-term key support line.
  • 21-day EMA seems to be the immediate rest-point, multiple resistances stand tall to challenge the buyers, if any.

Following its U-turn from late-July tops, AUD/JPY declines below the three-week-old rising support line while flashing 74.42 as a quote during Friday’s initial Asian session.

Prices are likely aiming for a 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) level of 74.00 whereas 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of July-August downpour, at 73.89, could question sellers next.

In a case where the bears refrain from respecting 73.89, October-start high near 73.35 and 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 73.15 could entertain them ahead of an upward sloping trend line since late-August, at 72.71.

Meanwhile, pair’s run-up beyond 75.13/20 area, including early-July lows to late-month highs, may find multiple upside stops around 75.50 and 76.00.

During the pair’s rise past-76.00, 76.30 and 77.00 will be on the bull’s radar.

AUD/JPY daily chart

Trend: pullback expected

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 74.43
Today Daily Change -71 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.94%
Today daily open 75.14
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 73.63
Daily SMA50 73.1
Daily SMA100 73.7
Daily SMA200 75.9
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 75.16
Previous Daily Low 74.52
Previous Weekly High 74.83
Previous Weekly Low 73.92
Previous Monthly High 74.5
Previous Monthly Low 71.1
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 74.92
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 74.77
Daily Pivot Point S1 74.72
Daily Pivot Point S2 74.3
Daily Pivot Point S3 74.07
Daily Pivot Point R1 75.36
Daily Pivot Point R2 75.58
Daily Pivot Point R3 76

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

