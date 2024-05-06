AUD/JPY surges to near 102.00 due to hawkish RBA ahead of policy decision

- AUD/JPY gains ground due to hawkish sentiment surrounding the RBA.
- RBA is expected to maintain the cash rate at a 12-year high of 4.35% on Tuesday.
- Japanese markets are closed on Monday due to a national holiday, with the potential for intervention by Japanese authorities.
AUD/JPY continues to gain ground, trading around 101.90 during the European trading hours on Monday, buoyed by a hawkish sentiment surrounding the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). This investor sentiment bolsters the strength of the Aussie Dollar, providing support to the AUD/JPY cross.
The Australian central bank is widely expected to maintain the cash rate at a 12-year high of 4.35% in its upcoming Tuesday meeting. However, there are anticipations that it might reintroduce a soft tightening bias, especially following last week's inflation data, which surpassed expectations, as reported by The Australian Financial Review.
Australia's inflation declined in the first quarter, marking the fifth consecutive quarter of slowing, although it exceeded forecasts. Additionally, the country's monthly CPI indicator accelerated in March, contrary to market expectations of no change.
On Monday, the Japanese market is closed due to a national holiday, with intervention risks lingering. Last week, the Japanese Yen (JPY) appreciated amidst potential government intervention by Japanese authorities. Reuters reported that data from the Bank of Japan (BoJ) indicated that Japanese authorities may have allocated approximately ¥6.0 trillion on April 29 and ¥3.66 trillion on May 1 to reinforce the JPY.
The perceived market intervention by Japanese authorities provided only temporary relief, as the underlying market fundamentals continue to weigh bearishly on the Japanese Yen. Throughout this year, the JPY has faced pressure due to the Bank of Japan maintaining ultra-low interest rates despite elevated borrowing costs abroad. Consequently, traders have been incentivized to borrow the domestic currency and invest in higher-yielding foreign currencies.
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|101.89
|Today Daily Change
|0.74
|Today Daily Change %
|0.73
|Today daily open
|101.15
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|100.5
|Daily SMA50
|99.24
|Daily SMA100
|98.18
|Daily SMA200
|96.78
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|101.24
|Previous Daily Low
|100.46
|Previous Weekly High
|105.04
|Previous Weekly Low
|99.93
|Previous Monthly High
|105.04
|Previous Monthly Low
|97.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|100.94
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|100.76
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|100.66
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|100.17
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|99.88
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|101.44
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|101.73
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|102.22
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to marginal gains above 1.0750
EUR/USD trades in positive territory above 1.0750 in the second half of the day on Monday. The US Dollar struggles to find demand as investors reassess the Fed's rate outlook following Friday's disappointing labor market data.
GBP/USD edges higher toward 1.2600 on improving risk mood
Following Friday's volatile action, GBP/USD pushes higher toward 1.2600 on Monday. Soft April jobs report from the US and the modest improvement seen in risk mood make it difficult for the US Dollar to gather strength.
Gold climbs above $2,320 as US yields push lower
Gold trades decisively higher on the day above $2,320 in the American session. Retreating US Treasury bond yields after weaker-than-expected US employment data and escalating geopolitical tensions help XAU/USD stretch higher.
Addressing the crypto investor dilemma: To invest or not? Premium
Bitcoin price trades around $63,000 with no directional bias. The consolidation has pushed crypto investors into a state of uncertainty. Investors can expect a bullish directional bias above $70,000 and a bearish one below $50,000.
Three fundamentals for the week: Two central bank decisions and one sensitive US Premium
The Reserve Bank of Australia is set to strike a more hawkish tone, reversing its dovish shift. Policymakers at the Bank of England may open the door to a rate cut in June.