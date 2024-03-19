AUD/JPY struggles to lure buyers, remains below 98.00 mark after RBA/BoJ announcements

Investors now look forward to the post-meeting press conference, where comments by BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda will play a key role in influencing the JPY price dynamics and provide some meaningful impetus to the AUD/JPY cross. The mixed fundamental backdrop, meanwhile, makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before positioning for any further appreciating move.

Meanwhile, the BoJ announced lifting the interest rate by 10 basis points (bps) from -0.1% to 0% for the first time since 2007, ending the negative interest rate era that began in 2016. The BoJ also scrapped its Yield Curve Control (YCC) policy at the conclusion of its two-day monetary policy meeting. The decision, however, was broadly in line with the market expectations and did little to influence the JPY.

As was unanimously expected, the Australian central bank decided to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) unchanged at the end of the March policy meeting. The Australian Dollar (AUD), however, started losing traction in the absence of any fresh hawkish signals, though signs of improving relations between Australia and China – the former's biggest trading partner – help limit further losses.

The AUD/JPY cross continues with its struggle to find acceptance above the 98.00 mark and surrenders Asian session gains to over a one-week high. Spot prices drop to a fresh daily low after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) and the Bank of Japan (BoJ) announced their policy decisions, albeit manage to attract fresh buyers in the vicinity of mid-97.00s.

