AUD/JPY slips below 85.00 post RBA decision

- AUD/JPY lost part of its initial gains in the pre-European session.
- AUD loses track post RBA rate decision.
- Yen mostly gains on its safe-haven appeal.
The AUD/JPY price erases earlier gains in an immediate reaction to RBA's status-quo on its monetary policy. The pair sharply fell from the highs near the 85 level comprising a 20-pip movement to touch the intraday low at 84.71.
At the time of writing, AUD/JPY is trading at 84.81, up 0.07% for the day.
As widely expected, the Reserve Bank of Australia kept its cash rate at a record low of 0.1% in its June meeting. The central bank did not offer any surprise for the market. However, the policymakers reaffirmed their commitment to stick with highly accommodative conditions until at least 2024. This, in turn, affects AUD negatively.
The central bank insisted that the future course of monetary policy would be based on the actual inflation when it is within the 2% to 3% target.
The policymakers' tone was slightly positive on the labor market conditions citing improved employment situation with the unemployment rate declined to 5.5% in April.
The ongoing Victoria lockdown is not directly addressed by the central bank but referred to as a case of uncertainty that should be diminished as more population gets vaccinated.
On the other hand, the yen remained on the backfoot after the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) cut the economic outlook after the Japanese policymakers had shown similar concerns on the economic recovery.
AUD/JPY Additional Levels
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|84.8
|Today Daily Change
|0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|84.75
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|84.71
|Daily SMA50
|84.19
|Daily SMA100
|83.1
|Daily SMA200
|79.9
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|84.91
|Previous Daily Low
|84.6
|Previous Weekly High
|85.15
|Previous Weekly Low
|83.98
|Previous Monthly High
|85.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|83.93
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|84.79
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|84.72
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|84.59
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|84.44
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|84.28
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|84.9
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|85.06
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|85.22
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Firmer above 1.2200, eyes on Eurozone CPI, US PMI
EUR/USD holds gains above 1.2200 as bulls take a breather after two-month uptrend. Strong US Treasury yields fail to trigger US dollar rebound amid stimulus hopes. Eurozone inflation eagerly awaited ahead of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI.
GBP/USD eases below 1.4250 as US dollar rebounds
GBP/USD is off the three-year highs, trading below 1.4250 as the US dollar attempts a bounce amid an uptick in the Treasury yields. Optimism around the UK reopening continues to keep the pound underpinned. UK/US Manufacturing PMIs and Brexit headlines eyed.
Gold’s rally to $1930 likely at risk, as Treasury yields rebound
Gold price ended May with an 8% gain, recording the best monthly rise in ten, courtesy of the dovish Fed expectations and a broad surge in the commodity complex. Gold awaits the Eurozone inflation and US ISM Manufacturing PMI for fresh cues.
Stellar primed for 55% bull rally
XLM price began its uptrend as it created a higher low, setting up a bullish divergence between a crucial volume indicator. Now, a continuation of this uptrend could take Stellar to the levels seen on May 19.
The key drivers for the week ahead
At the start of a new month there are some key questions that investors need to ask themselves. Firstly, will the sell in May go away strategy work in this most unusual of years?