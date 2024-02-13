AUD/JPY sees downside as markets continue shaping the RBA and BoJ’s policy expectations

- The AUD/JPY currently stands at 97.25, showing a 0.25% decrease in Tuesday's trading session.
- Japan's manufacturing activity remains weak with decreasing machine tool orders.
- RBA and BoJ's policy divergence may eventually make the cross recover.
On Tuesday's session, the AUD/JPY suffered modest losses, observed trading at around 97.25. The pair is positioned on turbulent waters as Australia's economic view is fogged with uncertainty while Japan battles with weak manufacturing activity. That being said, the divergent Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) and Bank of Japan (BoJ) policies may limit the downside for the pair.
The Australian economy depicts an ambiguous outlook. On a positive note, Westpac's Consumer Sentiment index for February reached a 21-month high of 86.0, pointing towards buoyed consumer optimism. However, the National Australia Bank's (NAB) business survey showed a dip to a two-year low of 6 in January, signaling a softer economic environment. In addition, elevated inflation risk levels persist, with RBA's Head of Economic Analysis Kohler remarking that while inflation is decreasing, it will take time to hit the RBA's 2%-3% target range and as for now the market predicts an 85% likelihood of Australia's first interest rate cut as late as in August, adjusted from June at the beginning of the month.
Turning to Japan, January's machine tool orders saw little improvement, falling 14.1% YoY, from -9.6% in December, reflecting a weak manufacturing activity. Notably, domestic orders dropped 29.1% YoY while foreign orders fell only 6.2% YoY, highlighting internal economic concerns. In addition, January PPI remaining steady at 0.2% YoY, signals a minimal pipeline price pressure. Regarding the Bank of Japan's policy, normalization looks set to occur after the spring wage negotiations if there is a confirmed pick-up in wage growth. In the meantime, markets anticipate a June liftoff, keeping a close eye on the economic revival which would demand a sooner liftoff.
AUD/JPY technical analysis
On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) data reveals that the bearish dominance is fading away as the RSI jumps above 50. A closer look at the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram data reveals that the histogram has consistently printed decreasing red bars, indicating a falling negative momentum and now printing a green bar. These insights suggest that the seller’s momentum is waning with bulls gradually taking over.
AUD/JPY daily chart
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|97.27
|Today Daily Change
|-0.26
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.27
|Today daily open
|97.53
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|97.06
|Daily SMA50
|96.67
|Daily SMA100
|96.44
|Daily SMA200
|95.26
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|97.68
|Previous Daily Low
|97.13
|Previous Weekly High
|97.46
|Previous Weekly Low
|96.22
|Previous Monthly High
|97.88
|Previous Monthly Low
|95.84
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|97.47
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|97.34
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|97.22
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|96.9
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|96.67
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|97.76
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|97.99
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|98.31
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
