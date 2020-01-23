AUD/JPY rises 40+ pips on upbeat Aussie employment data

- AUD/JPY reversed early-day losses to flash intra-day high after Aussie employment numbers offered positive surprise.
- The pair earlier ignored second-tier data from Japan and Australia, the market’s risk aversion has been playing a key role off-late.
- Few more of the Japanese numbers and qualitative headlines concerning trade, China virus will be in focus for now.
AUD/JPY pops to 75.45 after Australia’s December month employment data pleased Aussie bulls on early Thursday. The pair was declining earlier amid risk aversion and showed a little reaction to the second-tier data from Japan and Australia.
Australia’s December month Employment Change rose beyond 15K forecast to 28.9K while Unemployment Rate slipped below 5.2% expected and prior to 5.1%.
Read more: Australia Jobs Data: Unemployment Rate: 5.1% vs 5.2% expected (AUD bullish)
Earlier during the day, Japan’s Merchandise Trade Balance for December slipped below ¥-150 B to ¥-152.5 B. Additional details suggested that the Imports and Exports during the same month dropped more than -3.4% and -4.2% respective forecasts to -4.9% and -6.3% YoY in that order. On the other hand, Australia’s Consumer Inflation Expectations for January rose well beyond 3.8% market consensus and 4.0% prior to 4.7%.
Given the AUD/JPY pair’s consideration as the market’s risk barometer, the quote’s recent declines could be attributed to the tensed situations in China due to the outbreak of coronavirus as well as the likely EU-US trade war. Chinese authorities are recently praised by the World Health Organization (WHO) to dump the Lunar New Year preparations and work aggressively to investigate/tame the humanly transmitted virus that so far killed nine people.
US President Donald Trump’s visit to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos spread worries for the European Union (EU) as the leader showed readiness to levy the EU cars if failing to get any trade deal from the region. In this regard, the EU Chief Von Der Leyen may visit Washington in early February, as per the EU Head Of Delegation’s latest update.
In addition to what is already mentioned, US President Trump’s impeachment hearings, uncertainty surrounding the US-China trade future and the geopolitical noises in the Middle East also contribute to the market’s risk aversion. The same gets highlighted in the US 10-year treasury yields declines to 1.76% and the sluggish print of S&P 500 Futures, at 3,315 now.
Investors will now have Japan’s All Industry Activity Index and Leading Economic Index numbers for November to watch on the economic calendar. Though, the importance of trade/political headlines will not be tamed at any time.
Technical Analysis
50-day SMA near 75.00 offers the immediate support ahead of 200-day SMA near 74.67, a break of which can drag the quote to an upward sloping trend line from early September, at 74.07 now. On the upside, buyers will wait for a clear break above 75.60 for fresh entry.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|75.02
|Today Daily Change
|-0.16
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21%
|Today daily open
|75.18
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|75.65
|Daily SMA50
|74.99
|Daily SMA100
|74.36
|Daily SMA200
|74.7
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|75.41
|Previous Daily Low
|75.03
|Previous Weekly High
|76.25
|Previous Weekly Low
|75.56
|Previous Monthly High
|77.45
|Previous Monthly Low
|73.82
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|75.26
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|75.17
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|75
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|74.83
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|74.62
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|75.38
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|75.59
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|75.76
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD jumps 38 pips on better-than-expected Aussie jobs report
The bid tone around the AUD strengthened, pushing the AUD/USD pair higher by 38 pips after the Australian jobs data bettered estimates by a big margin. The Australian economy added 28.9K jobs in December.
USD/JPY: Bulls and bears jostle around 109.90 amid mild risk-aversion
USD/JPY extends its lower grind to 109.90 at the start of Thursday’s Asian session. While the Yen’s safe-haven demand, amid current risk-off trading sentiment, weighs on the pair, markets also respected the USD as a safe-haven and limited the losses in turn.
Will ECB Spark Big FX Moves Like BoC
After Tuesday's broad based decline in equities, currencies and Treasury yields many investors believed that further losses were likely. Increased risk aversion is a serious possibility but today there was a semblance of calm in the financial markets.
Gold: Extends recovery gains beyond $1,562 as risk-off prevails
Gold stays on the front foot while taking the bids to $1,562, +0.22%, during Asian session. The yellow metal has recently benefited from the fears of China’s virus outbreak as well as the likely trade war between the US and the EU.
Pound pressuring the 1.3140 resistance ahead of Asia
GBP/USD is breaking up from a triangle pattern while above its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). The market at the start of 2020 is holding above the 1.3000 figure. The level to beat for bulls is the 1.3140 level.