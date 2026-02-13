Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD steady as soft US CPI revives June Fed cut bets

GBP/USD steady as soft US CPI revives June Fed cut bets

The GBP/USD holds firm at around 1.3620 as the latest inflation report in the United States, prompted traders to re-price in the likelihood of an interest rate reduction by the Federal Reserve at the June meeting. The pair trades flat yet poised to end the week with a minimal gain of 0.12%. Read More...

GBP/USD hesitates above 1.3600 with markets awaiting US inflation data

The Pound (GBP) extends losses against the US Dollar (USD) for the fourth consecutive day, trading around 1.3600 on Friday after pulling back from weekly highs above 1.3700. The risk-averse market mood is underpinning USD’s recovery, with trading volumes subdued ahead of the release of US Consumer Price Index figures. Read More...

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Tests 1.3600 support near lower ascending channel boundary

GBP/USD remains subdued for the fourth successive day, trading around 1.3600 during the European hours on Friday. The technical analysis of the daily chart indicates an ongoing bullish bias, as the pair trades within an ascending channel pattern. Read More...