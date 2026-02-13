TRENDING:
Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD steady as soft US CPI revives June Fed cut bets

FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

GBP/USD steady as soft US CPI revives June Fed cut bets

The GBP/USD holds firm at around 1.3620 as the latest inflation report in the United States, prompted traders to re-price in the likelihood of an interest rate reduction by the Federal Reserve at the June meeting. The pair trades flat yet poised to end the week with a minimal gain of 0.12%. Read More...

GBP/USD hesitates above 1.3600 with markets awaiting US inflation data

The Pound (GBP) extends losses against the US Dollar (USD) for the fourth consecutive day, trading around 1.3600 on Friday after pulling back from weekly highs above 1.3700. The risk-averse market mood is underpinning USD’s recovery, with trading volumes subdued ahead of the release of US Consumer Price Index figures. Read More...

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Tests 1.3600 support near lower ascending channel boundary

GBP/USD remains subdued for the fourth successive day, trading around 1.3600 during the European hours on Friday. The technical analysis of the daily chart indicates an ongoing bullish bias, as the pair trades within an ascending channel pattern. Read More...

EUR/USD off highs, back to 1.1850

EUR/USD loses some upside momentum, returning to the 1.1850 region amid humble losses. The pair’s slight decline comes against the backdrop of a marginal advance in the US Dollar as investors continue to assess the latest US CPI readings.

GBP/USD advances to daily tops around 1.3650

GBP/USD now manages to pick up extra pace, clinching daily highs around 1.3650 and leaving behind three consecutive daily pullbacks on Friday. Cable’s improved sentiment comes on the back of the inconclusive price action of the Greenback, while recent hawkish comments from the BoE’s Pill also collaborates with the uptick.

Gold surpasses $5,000/oz, daily highs

Gold is reclaiming part of the ground lost on Wednesday’s marked decline, as bargain-hunters keep piling up and lifting prices past the key $5,000 per troy ounce. The yellow metal’s upside is also propped up by the lack of clear direction around the US Dollar post-US CPI release.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP in choppy price action, weighed down by falling institutional interest 

Bitcoin's upside remains largely constrained amid weak technicals and declining institutional interest. Ethereum trades sideways above $1,900 support with the upside capped below $2,000 amid ETF outflows.

Week ahead – Data blitz, Fed Minutes and RBNZ decision in the spotlight

US GDP and PCE inflation are main highlights, plus the Fed minutes. UK and Japan have busy calendars too with focus on CPI. Flash PMIs for February will also be doing the rounds. RBNZ meets, is unlikely to follow RBA’s hawkish path.

Ripple Price Forecast: XRP potential bottom could be in sight

Ripple edges up above the intraday low of $1.35 at the time of writing on Friday amid mixed price actions across the crypto market. The remittance token failed to hold support at $1.40 the previous day, reflecting risk-off sentiment amid a decline in retail and institutional sentiment. 

