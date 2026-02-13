EUR/CHF eases as Swiss inflation remains muted and Eurozone GDP meets forecasts

EUR/CHF extends its decline on Friday, as Swiss inflation data supports the Swiss Franc (CHF). At the time of writing, the pair is trading around 0.9120, hovering near the all-time low of 0.9095. Meanwhile, in-line preliminary Eurozone Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures offered only limited support to the Euro (EUR).

Eurozone data showed that the economy grew by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, in line with expectations and unchanged from the earlier estimate. On a yearly basis, growth came in at 1.4%, slightly above the 1.3% forecast.

The labour market also showed steady momentum, with Employment Change holding at 0.2% QoQ in the fourth quarter, above the 0.1% forecast, while annual employment growth held at 0.6%, in line with expectations.

In Switzerland, data published by the Federal Statistical Office showed that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) fell 0.1% MoM in January, missing expectations for 0.0% and easing from a flat reading in December. On a yearly basis, CPI held steady at 0.1%, in line with both the market forecast and the previous month.

Inflation remains at the lower end of the Swiss National Bank's (SNB) target range, reinforcing expectations that the central bank will keep interest rates unchanged at its March meeting and through 2026.

Meanwhile, the ECB is also widely expected to keep policy on hold for an extended period. A Reuters poll conducted between February 9-12 showed that 66 out of 74 economists expect the central bank to hold its deposit rate at 2% through 2026, and no change is expected before 2027.