TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

USD/CAD remains bid despite weaker US inflation data

  • USD/CAD trades a little changed on Friday despite softer-than-expected US inflation data.
  • US CPI misses forecasts, reinforcing expectations that the Fed could resume its rate-cutting cycle later this year.
  • Softer Oil prices weigh on the Loonie, with WTI easing to around $62.50.
USD/CAD remains bid despite weaker US inflation data
Vishal ChaturvediVishal ChaturvediFXStreet

USD/CAD trades in a tight range on Friday, as the US Dollar (USD) holds firm despite softer-than-expected US inflation data. At the time of writing, USD/CAD is hovering near 1.3625, holding modest gains and remaining on the front foot for a third consecutive day.

US inflation data released earlier showed a softer headline print, reinforcing expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) could resume its rate-cutting cycle later this year.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.2% MoM in January, easing from 0.3% in December and undershooting market expectations of 0.3%. On an annual basis, headline CPI slowed to 2.4% YoY from 2.7%, also missing the 2.5% forecast.

Meanwhile, core CPI (excluding food and energy) increased 0.3% MoM, matching expectations and picking up from 0.2% previously, while the core annual rate eased slightly to 2.5% from 2.6%.

Meanwhile, sentiment toward the Canadian Dollar weakened slightly after media reports earlier this week said US President Donald Trump is privately considering withdrawing the United States from the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), although no official confirmation has been issued so far.

Trade risks tied to Trump’s aggressive agenda continue to weigh on Canada’s economic outlook, with added focus on the Supreme Court of the United States, which has set February 20 as its first opinion day in a case related to the legality of Trump-era tariffs.

Softer Oil prices are also weighing on the Loonie, adding mild downside pressure on the Loonie, as lower crude prices usually hurt Canada’s export revenues and reduce demand for the currency. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude is trading around $62.56, easing after climbing to a two-week high near $65.64 earlier this week.

Looking ahead, attention now turns to Canada’s CPI data due next week, as traders look for clearer guidance on the policy path of the Bank of Canada, and whether the central bank could raise rates later this year or remain on hold.

US Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.04%-0.01%0.18%0.06%0.30%-0.05%-0.10%
EUR-0.04%-0.06%0.15%0.02%0.26%-0.09%-0.14%
GBP0.01%0.06%0.19%0.06%0.30%-0.04%-0.10%
JPY-0.18%-0.15%-0.19%-0.07%0.15%-0.19%-0.24%
CAD-0.06%-0.02%-0.06%0.07%0.22%-0.12%-0.16%
AUD-0.30%-0.26%-0.30%-0.15%-0.22%-0.34%-0.40%
NZD0.05%0.09%0.04%0.19%0.12%0.34%-0.05%
CHF0.10%0.14%0.10%0.24%0.16%0.40%0.05%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Author

Vishal Chaturvedi

I am a macro-focused research analyst with over four years of experience covering forex and commodities market. I enjoy breaking down complex economic trends and turning them into clear, actionable insights that help traders stay ahead of the curve.

More from Vishal Chaturvedi
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD off highs, back to 1.1850

EUR/USD off highs, back to 1.1850

EUR/USD loses some upside momentum, returning to the 1.1850 region amid humble losses. The pair’s slight decline comes against the backdrop of a marginal advance in the US Dollar as investors continue to assess the latest US CPI readings.

GBP/USD advances to daily tops around 1.3650

GBP/USD advances to daily tops around 1.3650

GBP/USD now manages to pick up extra pace, clinching daily highs around 1.3650 and leaving behind three consecutive daily pullbacks on Friday. Cable’s improved sentiment comes on the back of the inconclusive price action of the Greenback, while recent hawkish comments from the BoE’s Pill also collaborates with the uptick.

Gold surpasses $5,000/oz, daily highs

Gold surpasses $5,000/oz, daily highs

Gold is reclaiming part of the ground lost on Wednesday’s marked decline, as bargain-hunters keep piling up and lifting prices past the key $5,000 per troy ounce. The yellow metal’s upside is also propped up by the lack of clear direction around the US Dollar post-US CPI release.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP in choppy price action, weighed down by falling institutional interest 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP in choppy price action, weighed down by falling institutional interest 

Bitcoin's upside remains largely constrained amid weak technicals and declining institutional interest. Ethereum trades sideways above $1,900 support with the upside capped below $2,000 amid ETF outflows.

Week ahead – Data blitz, Fed Minutes and RBNZ decision in the spotlight

Week ahead – Data blitz, Fed Minutes and RBNZ decision in the spotlight

US GDP and PCE inflation are main highlights, plus the Fed minutes. UK and Japan have busy calendars too with focus on CPI. Flash PMIs for February will also be doing the rounds. RBNZ meets, is unlikely to follow RBA’s hawkish path.

Ripple Price Forecast: XRP potential bottom could be in sight

Ripple Price Forecast: XRP potential bottom could be in sight

Ripple edges up above the intraday low of $1.35 at the time of writing on Friday amid mixed price actions across the crypto market. The remittance token failed to hold support at $1.40 the previous day, reflecting risk-off sentiment amid a decline in retail and institutional sentiment. 

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers