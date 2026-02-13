Boe’s Pill: Growth in the UK is positive, but it is not very dynamic
Bank of England (BoE) Chief Economist Huw Pill said on Friday he does not see a collapse in activity, citing forward-looking indicators at an event hosted by Santander, a bank, in London.
Key takeaways:
The key question for me is whether firms' wage and price-setting plans are stabilizing at levels slightly higher than what is consistent with a 2% CPI.
Underlying inflation appears to be more like 2.5%, not 2%.
Growth in the UK is positive, but it is not very dynamic; there is a strong cyclical component.
We are not seeing a collapse in activity, and forward-looking indicators do not suggest that this is likely.
Supply constraints may be significant in understanding the lackluster activity.
A significant portion of the rise in the UK unemployment rate is likely to be structural rather than cyclical.”
