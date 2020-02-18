AUD/JPY remains on the defensive after RBA minutes

- AUD/JPY is flashing red as RBA's board is ready to ease further.
- Coronavirus scare continues to weigh over the JPY cross.
AUD/JPY is on the offer Tuesday morning as the minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) first meeting for 2020 showed the policymakers are willing to ease further to support growth, jobs and consumer price index (CPI).
The RBA kept rates unchanged at a record low of 0.75% earlier this month and offered a hawkish surprise by stating that the rates may remain on hold in the near future, contrary to market expectations for a rate cut hint amid rising coronavirus scare.
The minutes, however, sounded somewhat less optimistic with policymakers stressing that global risk is still intact despite the US-China trade deal. Policymakers reviewed the case for a rate cut in February and were of the opinion that additional easing could spur borrowing and a strong upswing in housing, the minutes showed.
As a result, the AUD/JPY is keeping losses near 73.55 seen ahead of the minutes release. The pair ran into offers near 73.78 earlier today, tracking the risk-averse tone in the financial markets.
Chinese health authorities confirmed 1,886 new cases of coronavirus and 98 new deaths as of Feb 17. Further, an article written in the Caixin said that almost twice as many Chinese medical workers have been infected as officially reported by the government.
The S&P 500 futures are currently reporting a 0.20% drop. The index futures could suffer deeper losses, pushing the yen higher across the board as Apple Inc. said on Monday it would not meet its revenue guidance for the March quarter because of the coronavirus outbreak.
All in all, the risks are skewed to the downside for the AUD/JPY.
Technical levels
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|73.55
|Today Daily Change
|-0.18
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24
|Today daily open
|73.84
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|73.84
|Daily SMA50
|74.85
|Daily SMA100
|74.41
|Daily SMA200
|74.3
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|73.95
|Previous Daily Low
|73.7
|Previous Weekly High
|74.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|73.06
|Previous Monthly High
|76.34
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|73.86
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|73.8
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|73.71
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.58
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|73.45
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|73.96
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|74.09
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|74.22
AUD/USD extends losses below 0.6700 on dovish RBA minutes
AUD/USD extends the break below the 0.6700 level after the release of RBA minutes during Tuesday’s Asian session. The minutes reiterated the policymakers’ readiness to ease the policy if needed. Moreover, China coronavirus concerns led risk-off also weigh on the Aussie.
USD/JPY testing key support near 109.70 as risk-off returns amid coronavirus concerns
The safe-haven yen is drawing bids in Tuesday's Asian trading, as the risk-off sentiment remains the key theme amid growing concerns of the negative economic impact of coronavirus outbreak. USD/JPY holds the lower ground near 109.75 amid losses in the Asian equities, S&P 500 futures and Treasury yields.
Coronavirus peaking? How will it impact the Chinese & wider economies and FX?
Coronavirus third straight day of a drop in new cases; Financial and commodity markets are in recovery. Markets have been encouraged by the Chinese authorities early response to the outbreak. Disruptions outside China are likely to be limited to parts of Asia.
Gold: Bulls dominate beyond $1585 as coronavirus-led risk-off continues
Gold prices remain 0.33% positive to stay mildly above $1586 during early Tuesday. The yellow failed to extend the previous day’s declines as the market’s fear wider than a registered outbreak of China’s coronavirus.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
